D’Alberto set for sim racing debut

Thursday 30th April, 2020 - 11:30am

Tony D’Alberto

Tony D’Alberto will move from commentary duties to the driver’s seat for his sim racing debut in tonight’s ARG eSport Cup round.

The 2007 Super2 Series winner’s entry makes for a 44-car field for Round 5 of the competition, which will be run with Formula 3 cars at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in the commentary box, but I haven’t been in a car race since November last year, so I need my racing fix,” said D’Alberto.

“There’s a lot of firsts for me tonight – my first sim race, first F3 race, but I very much doubt there will be any first place finishes.

“You can see how much the drivers have been improving over the past month. There were lots of incidents in the first few rounds, and there still are some crashes, but it’s clear that the field is lifting its game – in terms of speed and online race craft.

“None of that is great news for me. I’m a few weeks behind them, so I’ll try and be as clean and smooth as possible and drag my F3 rig as far as I can up the field.

“While we’d all prefer to be racing for real, the online racing that we’ve seen has been brilliant and I can’t wait to get onto the grid tonight.”

Renault junior Oscar Piastri will also make a cameo tonight as the designated ‘Star’ driver, while the wildcards who earned their way onto the grid through the qualifying race are Luke King, Luca Giacomin, and SuperUtes Series winner Tom Alexander.

Cameron van den Dungen will fill the vacancy left by D’Alberto in commentary.

Harley Haber leads the ARG eSport Cup ahead of tonight’s racing, for which coverage commences at 20:00 AEST and will be carried on Speedcafe.com.

Entry list: Round 5, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Num Category Team/Sponsor Driver
1 TCR AU HMO Customer Racing Will Brown
2 TCR AU Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo
4 TCR AU Carsales Mike Sinclair
5 Trans Am Retractable Tarps George Miedecke
6 TCR AU Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox
7 Wildcard Team Valvoline GRM Luca Giacomin
8 Trans Am Harris Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton
9 TCR AU Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC Jay Hanson
11 TCR AU HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom
12 Trans Am RTC Motorsport Peter Herd
15 TCR AU Wurth Michael Clemente
17 TCM Team Johnson Steve Johnson
18 TCR AU Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron
21 V8TC United eSports Harley Haber
23 S5000 UCS Group Tim Macrow
24 TCR AU Wall Racing John Martin
26 Wildcard Track Tec Racing Tom Alexander
27 S5000 Milldun Motorsport Barton Mawer
29 Trans Am Gulf Western Oils Nathan Herne
31 S5000 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding
33 TCR AU Renault Sport GRM Dylan O’Keeffe
35 V8TC Unit Jason Gomersall
38 TCR AU Wall Racing Tim Mcreynolds
39 ARG Michelin Ben McMellan
47 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Jaden Ransley
48 Trans Am Melbourne Performance Centre Nic Carroll
49 S5000 ACT Fence Hire Thomas Randle
50 TCR AU Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto
55 TCR AU Signature Homes Rhys Gould
64 TCR AU Garage1 / Morris Finance Tim Brook
67 TCM Bilstien/JMG Racing Jeremy Gray
68 V8TC Turbo Brisbane Jonathan Beikoff
75 TCR AU Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander
77 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Stan Van Oord
81 S5000 HP Tuners Oscar Piastri
89 S5000 SignageOne Braydan Willmington
92 S5000 Motum Simulation Ricky Capo
99 Trans Am TPS Group Brett Holdsworth
116 TCR AU Panta Racing Fuel Ash Sutton
117 TCR AU Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna
133 TCM Juice Plus + Cameron Mason
148 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Andrew Waite
222 Wildcard PERTAMINA/Fast Track Comms Luke King
777 TCR Declan Fraser Racing Declan Fraser

