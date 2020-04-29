LATEST

VIDEO: McLaughlin previews North American double-header

Wednesday 29th April, 2020 - 11:00am

Go on-board with Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin as he explains a lap around the virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International.

