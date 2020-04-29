VIDEO: McLaughlin previews North American double-header

Go on-board with Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin as he explains a lap around the virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International.
This week we head to Montreal, Canada for the first two races of Round 4 of the Supercars Eseries. Ride along with @smclaughlin93 as he shows you the ins and outs of the circuit. Stay tuned for the Repco Track Preview for Watkins Glen later tonight 👀 #VASC pic.twitter.com/Fom7Ab2e8o
— Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) April 28, 2020
You've seen Montreal, now check out Watkins Glen Circuit, courtesy of @smclaughlin93 and Repco Australia #VASC pic.twitter.com/MRF3OX1pM0
— Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) April 28, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]