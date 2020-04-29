LATEST

R&J Batteries Event Guide Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 4

Wednesday 29th April, 2020 - 4:00pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes race formats and circuit information for Round 4 of the Supercars All Stars Eseries.

Click here to download the PDF version of the Event Guide.

