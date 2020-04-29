Power keen on Bathurst 1000 wildcard with McLaughlin, DJRTP

Will Power says he would be interested in a Bathurst 1000 wildcard with Scott McLaughlin if the DJR Team Penske pilot moved to the USA full-time.

Speculation has swirled that McLaughlin is set for a move to the USA to race in the NTT IndyCar Series, which Power said may lead to an opportunity in Supercars in years to come.

Power recently made an appearance in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries as a wildcard entry for the Shell V-Power Racing Team and said the online experience got him “wanting it for real”.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Power said a full-time move by McLaughlin to the USA could see DJR Team Penske facilitate a wildcard entry for the pair at the Bathurst 1000.

“It probably becomes a bit easier – if McLaughlin comes over racing over here – to do a wildcard,” said Power.

“Because obviously he’s not going to need to get up to speed if he went back for a wildcard at Bathurst.

“None of that has happened (yet) but I’m sure it would come up if he did end up over here full time.”

Power isn’t a complete stranger to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

He raced for Larkham Motor Sport in 2002 at Queensland Raceway and Mount Panorama as well as Tickford Racing (then Ford Performance Racing) in 2010 and 2012 at the Gold Coast.

The 39-year-old has just the one Bathurst 1000 start to his name but has the desire to race at Mount Panorama again.

The IndyCar Series champion and Indianapolis 500 winner said he has spoken with team owner Roger Penske about racing in Supercars.

“We’ve actually had that conversation,” said Power.

“A couple of times I’ve asked him. But it’s just tough. With my schedule, it would be really hard to do the miles that you need to do to get up to speed.

“They don’t want to waste their money on someone who didn’t get the right amount of laps and end up running at the back. What’s the use of that? I understand their standpoint there.”

Lately, Power has been able to get a taste of Supercars through the iRacing simulation.

Power has never driven a current Car of the Future-spec Supercar but said he believes they are “supposed to be easier” to drive.

“I actually would love to drive one, have the right amount of testing, and do it properly,” Power said of potentially racing in Supercars.

“I like the driving style that it requires, but to be good in one is a little bit different. I’ve spent my whole life in open-wheelers.

“Back in the day you could jump from car to car, but now it’s so competitive because of all the data and simulators.

“You’ve got to be well versed on what is the best way to get the most out of a car.”