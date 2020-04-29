Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2011 professional boxer Danny Green’s first taste of a Supercar went a bit awry.

Green planned to take the wheel for a couple of laps around Barbagallo Raceway however wasn’t able to finish a lap, getting buried in the gravel trap at Turn 6.

The Perth native had taken Paul Morris for a spin in Morris’ ‘The Green Machine’ Commodore, which was undamaged in the incident.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 29.

2011: Danny Green spins off track during hot lap

Danny Green’s debut in a V8 Supercar has ended in the sand at turn six after the Australian boxing champ speared off the Barbagallo Raceway circuit.

2018: Story: Perth to reveal true Supercars form guide

Shell V-Power Racing boss Ryan Story believes the upcoming Perth SuperSprint will provide a clearer picture of the current pecking order in this year’s Supercars Championship.

2014: Ambrose and Mears hold talks following fight

Marcos Ambrose and Casey Mears have sat down and talked to each other following their public altercation in an ugly sequel to the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond.

2013: Shell returns to flanks of #17 DJR Ford

Tim Blanchard’s #17 Dick Johnson Racing Ford will feature a red livery at Barbagallo this weekend as part of a new deal with oil giant Shell.

2012: Huge crash mars second Manfeild V8 SuperTourers race

Race 2 of Round 3 of the 2012 V8 SuperTourers Series at Manfeild Raceway has been red flagged after a major incident involving the Racing Projects Ford of Colin Corkery.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.