GALLERY: Ambrose first winning NASCAR

View an extended gallery of Australia’s first winning NASCAR that Marcos Ambrose drove to victory at Watkins Glen in 2008.
The car is presented identically to the way it went to Victory lane in 2008 and was recently photographed by award-winning Speedcafe.com photographer, Dirk Klynsmith.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]