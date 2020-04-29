Formula 1 extends mandatory shutdown period

Formula 1’s mandatory shutdown period has been extended by four weeks as the sport waits for the COVID-19 pandemic to ease.

The tradition summer shutdown period, which lasts 21 days, was moved forward in response to the inability to go racing in the early part of 2020.

Earlier this month that was subsequently extended to 35 days, two weeks beyond the initial shutdown.

The World Motor Sport Council has now approved a four week (28 day) extension to that period.

“All competitors must now observe a shutdown period increased from 35 to 63 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June,” a statement from the FIA outlines.

“50 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a competitor, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects.

“The shutdown period for Power Unit manufacturers has been extended from 35 to 49 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June.

“36 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a Power Unit manufacturer, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each Power Unit manufacturer may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects.”

Formula 1 boss Chase Carey has stated that plans are in place to begin the season at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5.

The 2020 season was originally scheduled to feature 22 races, making it the longest in the sport’s history.

It’s hoped the season will still include 15-18 races, with the Australian, Monaco, and French Grands Prix having all been formally cancelled.