De Pasquale and Whincup take wins at Watkins Glen

De Pasquale and Whincup take wins at Watkins Glen

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 29th April, 2020 - 9:22pm

Anton De Pasquale and Jamie Whincup took top honours in the final two races of Round 4 in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Watkins Glen Internationa.

De Pasquale made the most of a slow getaway by pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen to take an early race lead ahead of Scott McLaughlin.

The Penrite Racing driver was largely unchallenged in the 14-lap affair to claim a comfortable win over the Kiwi duo.

The final race of the night was controlled by Whincup, who took an early race lead and held off challenges from wildcards Angelo Mouzouris and Alexander Rossi.

It’s the first time Whincup has won an Eseries race.

Race 13

Anton De Pasquale capitalised on a slow start by Shane van Gisbergen to take a dominant win at Watkins Glen International.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver hemorrhaged positions initially, but fought back for a respectable third place finish behind Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin.

It was a slow start for van Gisbergen who bogged down off the line and was swamped into Turn 1. While he plummeted down the order, De Pasquale inherited the lead.

McLaughlin moved into second while Lee Holdsworth went to third and Bryce Fullwood to fourth.

Jake Kostecki sat fifth while Heimgartner was soon displaced by van Gisbergen at the end of Lap 1. Chaz Mostert, Scott Pye, and Garry Jacobson completed the top 10 running order.

Angelo Mouzouris found himself facing the wrong way after contact with Zane Goddard at the entry to pit lane on Lap 4.

After his slow start, van Gisbergen soon got through Kostecki and Fullwood.

McLaughlin made his first pit stop on Lap 5. De Pasquale and van Gisbergen followed suit a lap later.

The undercut didn’t net a position increase for McLaughlin, but the margin was brought down several car lengths.

Once the pit stop sequence was completed it was De Pasquale who led McLaughlin. In third was van Gisbergen while Holdsworth went back to where he started in fourth.

Fullwood was a lonely fifth, however, it was a frantic battle for sixth rearwards. Mostert and Kostecki fought hard for the place.

At the head of the field, De Pasquale couldn’t be caught by McLaughlin. The podium was completed by van Gisbergen with Holdsworth fourth and Fullwood fifth.

Mostert managed to hold off Kostecki while Nick Percat climbed to eighth. Andre Heimgartner and Cameron Waters completed the top 10 after a frenetic fight.

Gary Jacobson, Fabian Coulthard, and Scott Pye were all just shy of the top 10. Meanwhile, Marcos Ambrose was 14th and the first of the wildcard entries.

Alexander Rossi wasn’t far behind in 16th just behind Todd Hazelwood. Joey Logano was 23rd while Angelo Mouzouris was 27th.

Race 13 Results (Provisional)

Pos Driver Team Car Time/Diff
1 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB 14 Laps
2 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang –3.158s
3 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB –4.767s
4 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang –9.304s
5 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Holden Commodore ZB –12.155s
6 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB –15.402s
7 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB –15.922s
8 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB –16.856s
9 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang –17.034s
10 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang –17.620s
11 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB –19.013s
12 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang –19.485s
13 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB –20.529s
14 Marcos Ambrose Pirtek Ford Mustang –22.291s
15 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB –22.95s
16 Alexander Rossi Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB –26.779s
17 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB –27.189s
18 Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB –27.570s
19 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang –29.065s
20 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive Holden Commodore ZB –29.609s
21 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB –34.873s
22 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB –35.524s
23 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang –45.931s
24 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang –46.897s
25 Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB –59.706s
26 Angelo Mouzouris Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB –1 Laps
27 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang –1 Laps
28 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB –1 Laps
29 Jack Smith SCT Logistics Holden Commodore ZB –1 Laps

Race 14

Jamie Whincup managed to make the most of the opening lap chaos to surge from the back end of the top 10 to lead at the end of Lap 1.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver managed to keep out of trouble and fought off a challenger from Dunlop Super2 Series rookie Angelo Mouzouris and fellow wildcard Alexander Rossi.

Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith started on pole position with Zane Goddard alongside him.

The Matt Stone Racing driver went wide and half spun in the Turn 1 run-off. Moments later and Will Davison speared into the outside wall.

Rick Kelly was another victim early on as he clobbered the wall through the esses.

Through all the carnage, Whincup ended the first lap in the lead over Mouzouris.

Macauley Jones was third, Alexander Rossi fourth, and Mark Winterbottom fifth.

Race 13 winner De Pasquale was 23rd at the end of Lap 1 while McLaughlin was the biggest benefactor to move up to 15th from 28th on the grid.

Whincup dropped out of the lead on Lap 6 and fell to eighth after completing his compulsory pit stop. That gave Mouzouris the lead.

McLaughlin was making headway and cracked the top 10 not long before completing his pit stop.

Chaz Mostert was in trouble on lap 9 after a trip through the grass at the Bus Stop chicane. He rejoined and spun.

Mouzouris pitted on Lap 9 and returned to the race behind McLaughlin. Whincup was duly put back into the lead. The biggest surprise was Rossi who made an early pit stop and got a big undercut to be second overall.

Ambrose was third but was soon usurped by Water and McLaughlin. The young duo began to battle, ultimately, it was the Kiwi who claimed the spot.

The final stanza of the race saw second placed Rossi close the margin to Whincup. McLaughlin was a distant third with Waters fourth and van Gisbergen fifth.

In the end, Whincup claimed the win despite a late charge from Rossi. McLaughlin was third with van Gisbergen fourth, Waters fifth, Ambrose, Jones, Winterbottom, Percat, and Fullwood the top 10.

Joey Logano was 21st while Mouzouris eventually faded to 24th.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues with Round 5 on May 6 with races at Spa-Francorchamps and Nurburgring.

Race 14 Results (Provisional)

Pos Driver Team Car Time/Diff
1 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB 14 Laps
2 Alexander Rossi Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB –0.681s
3 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang –0.953s
4 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB –2.958s
5 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang –3.978s
6 Marcos Ambrose Pirtek Ford Mustang –5.954s
7 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive Holden Commodore ZB –6.424s
8 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB –7.562s
9 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB –7.864s
10 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Holden Commodore ZB –9.198s
11 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB –9.731s
12 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB –9.865s
13 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB –14.182s
14 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang –15.657s
15 Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB –16.212s
16 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang –16.469s
17 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB –16.618s
18 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB –17.077s
19 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB –17.95s
20 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang –18.276s
21 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang –21.672s
22 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB –24.186s
23 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang –25.928s
24 Angelo Mouzouris Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB –35.745s
25 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang –1:31.349s
26 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB –1 Ls
27 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang –1 Ls
28 Jack Smith SCT Logistics Holden Commodore ZB –1 Ls
29 Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB –2 Ls

BP Supercars All Stars Eseries Standings, After Round 5 (Provisional)

Pos Driver Team Points Difference
1 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team 973
2 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing 893 -80
3 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team 873 -100
4 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing 726 -247
5 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing 674 -299
6 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing 655 -318
7 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team 640 -333
8 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing 621 -352
9 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing 605 -368
10 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing 574 -399
11 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing 563 -410
12 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing 553 -420
13 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing 534 -439
14 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing 530 -443
15 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing 527 -446
16 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing 489 -484
17 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing 482 -491
18 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive 442 -531
19 Scott Pye Team 18 414 -559
20 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team 407 -566
21 Alex Davison Team Sydney 384 -589
22 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing 366 -607
23 David Reynolds Penrite Racing 337 -636
24 Chris Pither Team Sydney 279 -694
25 Jack Smith SCT Logistics 256 -717
26 Brodie Kostecki Eggleston Motorsport 249 -724
27 Max Verstappen Red Bull Holden Racing Team 233 -740
28 Will Brown Penrite Racing 186 -787
29 Thomas Randle Brad Jones Racing 185 -788
30 Will Power Shell V-Power Racing Team 168 -805
31 Alexander Rossi Walkinshaw Andretti United 137 -836
32 Marcos Ambrose Pirtek 131 -842
33 Angelo Mouzouris Triple Eight Race Engineering 102 -871
34 Simona de Silvestro Harvey Norman 90 -883

