De Pasquale and Whincup take wins at Watkins Glen

Anton De Pasquale and Jamie Whincup took top honours in the final two races of Round 4 in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Watkins Glen Internationa.
De Pasquale made the most of a slow getaway by pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen to take an early race lead ahead of Scott McLaughlin.
The Penrite Racing driver was largely unchallenged in the 14-lap affair to claim a comfortable win over the Kiwi duo.
The final race of the night was controlled by Whincup, who took an early race lead and held off challenges from wildcards Angelo Mouzouris and Alexander Rossi.
It’s the first time Whincup has won an Eseries race.
Race 13
Anton De Pasquale capitalised on a slow start by Shane van Gisbergen to take a dominant win at Watkins Glen International.
The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver hemorrhaged positions initially, but fought back for a respectable third place finish behind Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin.
It was a slow start for van Gisbergen who bogged down off the line and was swamped into Turn 1. While he plummeted down the order, De Pasquale inherited the lead.
McLaughlin moved into second while Lee Holdsworth went to third and Bryce Fullwood to fourth.
Jake Kostecki sat fifth while Heimgartner was soon displaced by van Gisbergen at the end of Lap 1. Chaz Mostert, Scott Pye, and Garry Jacobson completed the top 10 running order.
Angelo Mouzouris found himself facing the wrong way after contact with Zane Goddard at the entry to pit lane on Lap 4.
After his slow start, van Gisbergen soon got through Kostecki and Fullwood.
McLaughlin made his first pit stop on Lap 5. De Pasquale and van Gisbergen followed suit a lap later.
The undercut didn’t net a position increase for McLaughlin, but the margin was brought down several car lengths.
Once the pit stop sequence was completed it was De Pasquale who led McLaughlin. In third was van Gisbergen while Holdsworth went back to where he started in fourth.
Fullwood was a lonely fifth, however, it was a frantic battle for sixth rearwards. Mostert and Kostecki fought hard for the place.
At the head of the field, De Pasquale couldn’t be caught by McLaughlin. The podium was completed by van Gisbergen with Holdsworth fourth and Fullwood fifth.
Mostert managed to hold off Kostecki while Nick Percat climbed to eighth. Andre Heimgartner and Cameron Waters completed the top 10 after a frenetic fight.
Gary Jacobson, Fabian Coulthard, and Scott Pye were all just shy of the top 10. Meanwhile, Marcos Ambrose was 14th and the first of the wildcard entries.
Alexander Rossi wasn’t far behind in 16th just behind Todd Hazelwood. Joey Logano was 23rd while Angelo Mouzouris was 27th.
Race 13 Results (Provisional)
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Time/Diff
|1
|Anton De Pasquale
|Penrite Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14 Laps
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|–3.158s
|3
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–4.767s
|4
|Lee Holdsworth
|Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–9.304s
|5
|Bryce Fullwood
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–12.155s
|6
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–15.402s
|7
|Jake Kostecki
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–15.922s
|8
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–16.856s
|9
|Andre Heimgartner
|NED Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–17.034s
|10
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–17.620s
|11
|Garry Jacobson
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–19.013s
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|–19.485s
|13
|Scott Pye
|Team 18
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–20.529s
|14
|Marcos Ambrose
|Pirtek
|Ford Mustang
|–22.291s
|15
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–22.95s
|16
|Alexander Rossi
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–26.779s
|17
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–27.189s
|18
|Alex Davison
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–27.570s
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–29.065s
|20
|Macauley Jones
|Team CoolDrive
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–29.609s
|21
|Mark Winterbottom
|Irwin Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–34.873s
|22
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–35.524s
|23
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|–45.931s
|24
|Rick Kelly
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–46.897s
|25
|Chris Pither
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–59.706s
|26
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–1 Laps
|27
|Will Davison
|Milwaukee Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–1 Laps
|28
|Zane Goddard
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–1 Laps
|29
|Jack Smith
|SCT Logistics
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–1 Laps
Race 14
Jamie Whincup managed to make the most of the opening lap chaos to surge from the back end of the top 10 to lead at the end of Lap 1.
The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver managed to keep out of trouble and fought off a challenger from Dunlop Super2 Series rookie Angelo Mouzouris and fellow wildcard Alexander Rossi.
Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith started on pole position with Zane Goddard alongside him.
The Matt Stone Racing driver went wide and half spun in the Turn 1 run-off. Moments later and Will Davison speared into the outside wall.
Rick Kelly was another victim early on as he clobbered the wall through the esses.
Through all the carnage, Whincup ended the first lap in the lead over Mouzouris.
Macauley Jones was third, Alexander Rossi fourth, and Mark Winterbottom fifth.
Race 13 winner De Pasquale was 23rd at the end of Lap 1 while McLaughlin was the biggest benefactor to move up to 15th from 28th on the grid.
Whincup dropped out of the lead on Lap 6 and fell to eighth after completing his compulsory pit stop. That gave Mouzouris the lead.
McLaughlin was making headway and cracked the top 10 not long before completing his pit stop.
Chaz Mostert was in trouble on lap 9 after a trip through the grass at the Bus Stop chicane. He rejoined and spun.
Mouzouris pitted on Lap 9 and returned to the race behind McLaughlin. Whincup was duly put back into the lead. The biggest surprise was Rossi who made an early pit stop and got a big undercut to be second overall.
Ambrose was third but was soon usurped by Water and McLaughlin. The young duo began to battle, ultimately, it was the Kiwi who claimed the spot.
The final stanza of the race saw second placed Rossi close the margin to Whincup. McLaughlin was a distant third with Waters fourth and van Gisbergen fifth.
In the end, Whincup claimed the win despite a late charge from Rossi. McLaughlin was third with van Gisbergen fourth, Waters fifth, Ambrose, Jones, Winterbottom, Percat, and Fullwood the top 10.
Joey Logano was 21st while Mouzouris eventually faded to 24th.
The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues with Round 5 on May 6 with races at Spa-Francorchamps and Nurburgring.
Race 14 Results (Provisional)
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Time/Diff
|1
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14 Laps
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–0.681s
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|–0.953s
|4
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–2.958s
|5
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–3.978s
|6
|Marcos Ambrose
|Pirtek
|Ford Mustang
|–5.954s
|7
|Macauley Jones
|Team CoolDrive
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–6.424s
|8
|Mark Winterbottom
|Irwin Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–7.562s
|9
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–7.864s
|10
|Bryce Fullwood
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–9.198s
|11
|Scott Pye
|Team 18
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–9.731s
|12
|Jake Kostecki
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–9.865s
|13
|Zane Goddard
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–14.182s
|14
|Andre Heimgartner
|NED Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–15.657s
|15
|Alex Davison
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–16.212s
|16
|Fabian Coulthard
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|–16.469s
|17
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–16.618s
|18
|Garry Jacobson
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–17.077s
|19
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–17.95s
|20
|Lee Holdsworth
|Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–18.276s
|21
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|–21.672s
|22
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–24.186s
|23
|Rick Kelly
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–25.928s
|24
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–35.745s
|25
|Jack Le Brocq
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–1:31.349s
|26
|Anton De Pasquale
|Penrite Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–1 Ls
|27
|Will Davison
|Milwaukee Racing
|Ford Mustang
|–1 Ls
|28
|Jack Smith
|SCT Logistics
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–1 Ls
|29
|Chris Pither
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|–2 Ls
BP Supercars All Stars Eseries Standings, After Round 5 (Provisional)
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|Difference
|1
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|973
|2
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|893
|-80
|3
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|873
|-100
|4
|Andre Heimgartner
|NED Racing
|726
|-247
|5
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing
|674
|-299
|6
|Anton De Pasquale
|Penrite Racing
|655
|-318
|7
|Fabian Coulthard
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|640
|-333
|8
|Bryce Fullwood
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|621
|-352
|9
|Will Davison
|Milwaukee Racing
|605
|-368
|10
|Garry Jacobson
|Matt Stone Racing
|574
|-399
|11
|Zane Goddard
|Matt Stone Racing
|563
|-410
|12
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|553
|-420
|13
|Jake Kostecki
|Matt Stone Racing
|534
|-439
|14
|Lee Holdsworth
|Truck Assist Racing
|530
|-443
|15
|Jack Le Brocq
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|527
|-446
|16
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|489
|-484
|17
|Mark Winterbottom
|Irwin Racing
|482
|-491
|18
|Macauley Jones
|Team CoolDrive
|442
|-531
|19
|Scott Pye
|Team 18
|414
|-559
|20
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|407
|-566
|21
|Alex Davison
|Team Sydney
|384
|-589
|22
|Rick Kelly
|Castrol Racing
|366
|-607
|23
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|337
|-636
|24
|Chris Pither
|Team Sydney
|279
|-694
|25
|Jack Smith
|SCT Logistics
|256
|-717
|26
|Brodie Kostecki
|Eggleston Motorsport
|249
|-724
|27
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|233
|-740
|28
|Will Brown
|Penrite Racing
|186
|-787
|29
|Thomas Randle
|Brad Jones Racing
|185
|-788
|30
|Will Power
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|168
|-805
|31
|Alexander Rossi
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|137
|-836
|32
|Marcos Ambrose
|Pirtek
|131
|-842
|33
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|102
|-871
|34
|Simona de Silvestro
|Harvey Norman
|90
|-883
