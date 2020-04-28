LATEST

Rossi to run Bathurst livery in Eseries wildcard

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 28th April, 2020 - 5:00pm

Alexander Rossi will run a familiar livery in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

BP Supercars All Stars Eseries wildcard Alexander Rossi is set to run the same livery he raced in his Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 debut.

An NTT IndyCar Series runner-up and Indianapolis 500 winner, Rossi will race under the Walkinshaw Andretti United banner this week.

He’ll join fellow Holden ZB Commodore drivers Chaz Mostert and Bryce Fullwood, racing remotely from his home in the USA.

Last year Rossi contested the Bathurst 1000 as a Walkinshaw Andretti United wildcard alongside fellow IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe.

The car he’ll race sports the same livery with the exception of some minor sponsor alterations.

Rossi is one of three wildcards for Round 4 of the Eseries, which will see four races spread across Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International.

Two-time Virgin Australia Supercars Championship winner Marcos Ambrose will join the field as will Dunlop Super2 Series rookie Angelo Mouzouris.

Round 4 gets underway on April 29 at 18:00 AEST.

