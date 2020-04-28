Renault junior Piastri joins ARG eSport Cup

Renault Sport Academy member Oscar Piastri will join Round 5 of the carsales ARG eSport Cup.

The 19-year-old Australian will join a 40-plus car field set to race Formula 3 machinery at the Circuit de Catalunya.

“I’m really looking forward to some serious sim racing,” said Piastri.

“I’ve been itching to get back into something competitive so I’m rapt to be taking part in the carsales ARG eSport Cup.

“I’ve been doing a little bit of racing online but nothing too serious as all the Euro F3 eSeries are on between 2:00 to 4:00 am and it’s just too much to be up at those times every night.

“Barcelona is the major European test track, so it’s a track I’ve done a lot of laps in racing and testing, so I’m pretty comfortable with it.

“There are some tricky bits and, in real life, the last sector is fairly hard on the tyres.

“You have to watch out for the sausage kerbs, so on iRacing I reckon there could be some real action in that last sector.”

Piastri was announced as part of the Renault Sport Academy earlier this year, a programme designed to find Renault’s next Formula 1 drivers.

He has also been taken under the wing of Mark Webber after signing with Jam Sports Management.

Piastri is this year set to compete in FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing.

Round 5 of the ARG eSports Cup gets underway on Thursday (April 30) at 20:00 AEST, with coverage streamed on Speedcafe.com.