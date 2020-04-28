ON THIS DAY: April 28

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2014, after a weekend of racing In New Zealand news emerged that a Kiwi team was looking to join the Supercars Championship.

The reports concerned the Super Black Racing squad, which at that time had not yet secured a Racing Entitlements contract.

The Paul Radisch led team debuted at that year’s Bathurst 1000 with Ant Pedersen and Andre Heimgartner before contesting the full 2015 season.

2014: New Kiwi team eyes V8 Supercars grid

The possibility of a fresh New Zealand V8 Supercars team has emerged amid the category’s hopes to expand its grid size in the coming years.

2018: BTCC champ eyeing Supercars outing after Winton test

British Touring Car Champion Ash Sutton is eyeing a future Supercars enduro drive after completing a maiden test with Mobil 1 Boost Mobile Racing last month.

2017: Motion to derail ‘dangerous’ Newcastle 500 rejected

A bid to withdraw Newcastle City Council’s support for the Coates Hire Newcastle 500 Supercars season finale has been rejected.

2016: Legal action keeps KL V8 race in limbo

The V8 Supercars Championship’s August fixture in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, remains far from certain amid ongoing legal action involving KL City Hall.

2012: Holden non-committal on VF V8 Supercar debut

Holden has yet to decide on when it will introduce its upcoming VF model Commodore sheet-metal into the V8 Supercars Championship says the company’s sponsorship manager Simon McNamara.

