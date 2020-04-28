October date for 24 Hours of Spa

The 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Spa will be held during the European Autumn, organisers have confirmed.

Typically held in July, the event is regarded as the flagship GT race globally and caters exclusively to GT3 machinery.

This year’s event will instead be held across October 24/25, a move that comes in response to the Belgian Government extending a ban on mass gatherings until August 31.

“The marquee round of GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS and Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli was originally scheduled to run on 23-26 July,” organisers confirmed in a statement.

“However, with large gatherings prohibited in Belgium until the end of August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be staged in October for the first time since its inception in 1924.

“Moving the main event back by three months will ensure that the logistical and organisational challenges posed by the Total 24 Hours of Spa can be met, while the new date will also create a unique visual spectacle in the Ardennes.

“Running in autumn will mean fewer daylight hours at the circuit, adding further night running and increasing the sporting challenge faced by competitors.”

Test days for teams ahead of the event have also been moved, and will now run across the September 29-30 weekend.

The 24 Hours of Spa is the centrepiece of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, a competition which also encapsulates the Bathurst 12 Hour, Suzuka 10 Hours, Indianapolis 8 Hours, and Kyalami 9 Hour.