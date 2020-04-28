LATEST

October date for 24 Hours of Spa > View

ON THIS DAY: April 28 > View

Porsche confirms calendar for Virtual Cup > View

British GP to run behind closed doors > View

F1 'increasingly confident' season will start in July > View

Kostecki: Supercars needs to be cheaper for prospective Super2 graduates > View

New look for Hazelwood in All Stars Eseries > View

French Grand Prix cancelled for 2020 > View

Logano’s livery revealed for All Stars Eseries > View

EXTRACT WEEK: There is only one reason I am doing this > View

Dick Smart: Rossi and Doohan would have swapped paint > View

Rally champ Taylor joins Motorsport Australia broadcast team > View

Home » GT » October date for 24 Hours of Spa

October date for 24 Hours of Spa

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 28th April, 2020 - 12:31pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The 2019 24 Hours of Spa pic: Intercontinental GT Challenge

The 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Spa will be held during the European Autumn, organisers have confirmed.

Typically held in July, the event is regarded as the flagship GT race globally and caters exclusively to GT3 machinery.

This year’s event will instead be held across October 24/25, a move that comes in response to the Belgian Government extending a ban on mass gatherings until August 31.

“The marquee round of GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS and Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli was originally scheduled to run on 23-26 July,” organisers confirmed in a statement.

“However, with large gatherings prohibited in Belgium until the end of August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be staged in October for the first time since its inception in 1924.

“Moving the main event back by three months will ensure that the logistical and organisational challenges posed by the Total 24 Hours of Spa can be met, while the new date will also create a unique visual spectacle in the Ardennes.

“Running in autumn will mean fewer daylight hours at the circuit, adding further night running and increasing the sporting challenge faced by competitors.”

Test days for teams ahead of the event have also been moved, and will now run across the September 29-30 weekend.

The 24 Hours of Spa is the centrepiece of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, a competition which also encapsulates the Bathurst 12 Hour, Suzuka 10 Hours, Indianapolis 8 Hours, and Kyalami 9 Hour.

More GT News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com