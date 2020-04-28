Everingham still planning for remainder of Super2 season

Mike Kable Young Gun Award winner, Tyler Everingham, plans to contest the rest of this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series despite the current hiatus and his absence from the opening round.

Everingham, who took a race win in his rookie season in 2019, linked up with Anderson Motorsport over the following off-season but missed the Adelaide meeting due to a budgetary shortfall arising from an unfortunate crash at the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour earlier in February.

The 19-year-old’s time on the sidelines could stretch months further given the postponement of the Tyrepower Tasmania Super400 due to COVID-19 and uncertainty regarding the Townsville event which is currently scheduled for late-June.

Everingham has nevertheless stated that he is “absolutely” planning to race in the rest of what will be a disrupted Super2 season.

“It’s definitely painful after missing out on the first round and then getting everything sorted and getting ready to go for the next round, and all excited for that, and then get shut down,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“It just makes the time I get back in the car more exciting, I guess.”

The 2018 V8 Touring Car Series winner also expressed confidence in retaining the necessary backing to contest what would be five more rounds of Super2, assuming all those postponed are rescheduled.

“The 12 Hour crash definitely impacted it, but it was just a number of things that came up at that point,” explained Everingham of the hurdles that prevented him from starting in the South Australian capital.

“We’re happy to get all those things sorted. We’ve had a few new sponsors jump onboard, so that’s nice to always have.

“We’ve been in contact with them, and they all seem to still be happy to help out with support, so that’s good.”

The ex-Walkinshaw Racing VF Commodore which Everingham will race with Anderson Motorsport is set to be revealed once it is known when competition will resume.

A decision as to whether/when the Townsville 400 proceeds is due by mid-May, while a call on the preceding Virgin Australia Supercars Championship event at Winton is likely this month.