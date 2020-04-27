Rally champ Taylor joins Motorsport Australia broadcast team

Australian Rally Championship winner Molly Taylor will joined the commentary team for this year’s Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

Winner of the 2016 ARC, Taylor also had a part-time campaign at the wheel of a Subaru WRX TCR last season.

Taylor will join the broadcast team that includes Greg Rust, Matt Naulty, Jack Perkins, and Richard Craill.

For Taylor, the opportunity to join the on-air team is an effort to build her skillset out of the car.

“I will be part of the presenting team for TCR Australia and the Motorsport Australia Championships, doing the pit lane reporting, which will be a lot of fun,” Taylor told the Parked Up podcast.

“Racing all comes down to budget, sponsorship, and it’s a moving beast, particularly in the environment we are in now.

“The commentary role isn’t a departure from a rallying career. I’m very much still working on plans for that.

“But there was no TCR racing opportunity this year, so this will be a fantastic experience.

“It’s all about being involved in the sport, diversifying what my skills are, growing and down the line, I would like to think there’s more opportunities once my racing finishes to be involved in the sport in some ways,” she added.

“I don’t want to get to the stage where I drive and that’s all I do. When I stop, I want to have something to do.

“The sport is our passion, so I always want to be involved in some way; behind the wheel, as long as that is possibly, but still in some way I do want to be involved.”

Taylor also explained that she had been set to compete in rallies both locally and internationally prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor competed in five rounds of last year’s carsales TCR Australia Series, as well as the Australian Rally Championship.

Once the season gets underway, coverage of the Motorsport Australia Championships will be via a live stream and on the Seven Network.