ON THIS DAY: April 27

On this day in 2014 Marcos Ambrose was involved in a fiery altercation with Casey Mears.

Ambrose and Mears were having a post racing discussion at Richmond International Raceway, having had several comings together during the race when they came to blows. Both drivers’ crews jumped in and pulled them away from each other.

2014: Ambrose in punch-up at Richmond

2018: Drift champ jailed over engine thefts from Holden factory

Queensland motorsport identity and stuntman Robin Bolger has been jailed for his involvement in the theft of hundreds of engines and gearboxes from Holden’s old Adelaide factory.

2017: Former Schumacher Formula 1 car up for sale

A Benetton Formula 1 car once raced by seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher is up for sale.

2016: Nissan investigates after Winton test crash

Nissan Motorsport has been left to investigate its power steering system after a failure-induced crash cut short testing at Winton.

