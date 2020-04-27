New look for Hazelwood in All Stars Eseries

Todd Hazelwood will sport a bold new livery in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries with backing from Brut Military Grade antiperspirant.
Hazelwood will contest the remaining rounds of the iRacing-based Eseries with the new camouflage colour scheme.
“I’m so excited to have the support of Brut Military Grade on the #14,” said Hazelwood.
“It’s a brand I know very well. I love the scent of their products. I can lose a few kilo’s in a Supercar when racing and the simulator is no different, it’s hard work physically.
“I sweat a hell of a lot and this never smells pretty. Brut Military Grade will be keeping me fresh for all my rounds.
“I hope I can get some good results and have the Brut Military Grade Commodore up the front of the grid to show off this awesome camo livery.”
Round 4 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries takes place on April 29 at 18:00 AEST with races at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]