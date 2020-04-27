New look for Hazelwood in All Stars Eseries

Todd Hazelwood will sport a bold new livery in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries with backing from Brut Military Grade antiperspirant.

Hazelwood will contest the remaining rounds of the iRacing-based Eseries with the new camouflage colour scheme.

“I’m so excited to have the support of Brut Military Grade on the #14,” said Hazelwood.

“It’s a brand I know very well. I love the scent of their products. I can lose a few kilo’s in a Supercar when racing and the simulator is no different, it’s hard work physically.

“I sweat a hell of a lot and this never smells pretty. Brut Military Grade will be keeping me fresh for all my rounds.

“I hope I can get some good results and have the Brut Military Grade Commodore up the front of the grid to show off this awesome camo livery.”

Round 4 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries takes place on April 29 at 18:00 AEST with races at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International.