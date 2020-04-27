Miller’s Assen shoey a ‘dig’ at Honda fine

Jack Miller has revealed that the ‘shoey’ with which he celebrated his first MotoGP win was a “dig” at Honda having already been fined for doing likewise at a party.

What is presently Miller’s only premier class victory came in the 2016 Dutch TT with Honda satellite team Marc VDS.

The Australian made the leap from Moto3 to MotoGP in 2015 on a three-year contract with the Japanese marque, where displeasure had by then arisen over his behaviour.

“It (the shoey) was a slight dig, because I was having trouble in my first year in MotoGP with misbehaving and whatnot,” Miller explained to the United Kingdom’s BT Sport network.

“I got a fine off Honda one night doing a shoey at one of the afterparties. When I won, (I thought) ‘well, they can’t give me a fine for this!’”

The race in question had been red flagged and then resumed due to torrential rain at the Assen circuit.

Miller had achieved a maiden top 10 finish in the prior round at Catalunya, and said he would have been happy to settle for the eighth position which he held at the time of the suspension in proceedings in The Netherlands.

“When we got that rain in the centre part of the race, there was so much of it,” recounted the Queenslander.

“I’ve never seen rain like it apart from maybe up here in tropical North Queensland where we get the proper rainforest rain.

“But down the back straight at Assen, we probably had two inches of standing water on the track.

“Being on a GP bike with a heap of power, she was just (wheel-spinning), you couldn’t open the gas, so that was pretty dodgy.

“Honestly, I was stoked with the result when they threw the red flag. I was seventh or whatever and was like ‘Yeah, I’ll take that, I’m happy as Larry.’

“Then they told me I had to go back out again; I was like ‘I don’t want to go back out again, I’m stoked with seventh, I’ll keep it.’”

Miller did not grace the podium again until last year, when he finished third on five occasions aboard a Pramac Ducati on his way to a career-best eighth in the championship.

He remains at the Ducati satellite team in 2020 under another one-year deal, but has been clear about his desire to land a factory ride for 2021.