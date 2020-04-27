Logano’s livery revealed for All Stars Eseries

LATEST

Simon Chapman

Monday 27th April, 2020 - 5:31pm

Logano’s livery will be a familiar one for Supercars fans

NASCAR champion Joey Logano will run a familiar livery in his BP Supercars All Stars Eseries debut this week.

The 2015 Daytona 500 winner will sport an almost identical livery to the one which debuted when the Ford Mustang first broke cover in early 2019.

The livery features the addition of a Shell logo to represent Logano’s affiliation with the Shell V-Power Racing Team, whom he will drive for this week as a wildcard entry.

Logano isn’t the only wildcard entry this week with IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi confirmed as is two-time Supercars champion Marcos Ambrose.

Round 4 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway on April 29 at 18:00 AEST with races at Circuit Gille Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International.

Logano’s Ford Mustang Supercar

