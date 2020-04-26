VIDEO: Medical efforts by Supercars teams to feature on 60 Minutes

The medical manufacturing efforts of Supercars teams Triple Eight Race Engineering and Erebus Motorsport are set to be recognised on 60 Minutes tonight.

The two Virgin Australia Supercars Championship teams have recently refocused their engineering skills towards prototyping and manufacturing medical equipment.

Triple Eight Race Engineering has built several full functioning ventilator prototypes, the latest version set to be revealed on 60 Minutes.

Meanwhile, Erebus Motorsport has made negative pressure perspex boxes, full face masks, and face shields.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Erebus Motorsport team owner Betty Klimenko said in a preview video for the 60 Minutes piece.

“Because being an Aussie, we like to get out there and do what we can. One life is worth much more than a trophy.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the interview was conducted via Skype with the respective teams filming remotely to adhere to social distance policies.

Triple Eight Race Engineering is also expected to produce a documentary about the ventilator project.

The 60 Minutes episode will air at 20:45 tonight.