ON THIS DAY: April 26

In 2017 Mark Dutton told Speedcafe.com that a move to paddle shift gearboxes could improve driver cockpit safety.

Dutton presented the case that without the gear lever there was a reduced risk of leg injuries and a clearer path for drivers to exit the car from the passenger side in the event of a crash.

“It would be a lot of work for us (switching to paddle shift) as we have anti-roll bars there in the cockpit and brake bias adjusters, so out of all the teams we would have the most work, but I think it would be worth it to make the car safer,” said Dutton.

2017: T8 pushing for paddle shift gearboxes in Supercars

Triple Eight is pushing for an introduction of paddle shift gearboxes as part of a Supercars cockpit overhaul to further improve driver safety.

2018: Ford Performance focused on Supercars

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will be Ford Performance’s sole Australian motorsport endeavour when it joins the grid next season.

2015: Dick Johnson recovering after major surgery

Dick Johnson will spend his 70th birthday today convalescing after recent major surgery.

2013: V8 Supercars introduces ‘lucky dog’ for Super Sprint

V8 Supercars will introduce its own version of NASCAR’s ‘lucky dog’ rule for the second running of the Sixty-Sixty race format at Barbagallo on May 4.

2012: FPR encouraged by COTF development parts

Ford Performance Racing team principal Tim Edwards says the factory Ford squad has made encouraging steps towards overcoming a unique challenge facing it under 2013’s Car of the Future regulations.

