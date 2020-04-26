LATEST

ON THIS DAY: April 26

Sunday 26th April, 2020 - 1:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2017 Mark Dutton told Speedcafe.com that a move to paddle shift gearboxes could improve driver cockpit safety.

Dutton presented the case that without the gear lever there was a reduced risk of leg injuries and a clearer path for drivers to exit the car from the passenger side in the event of a crash.

“It would be a lot of work for us (switching to paddle shift) as we have anti-roll bars there in the cockpit and brake bias adjusters, so out of all the teams we would have the most work, but I think it would be worth it to make the car safer,” said Dutton.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 26.

2017: T8 pushing for paddle shift gearboxes in Supercars

Triple Eight is pushing for an introduction of paddle shift gearboxes as part of a Supercars cockpit overhaul to further improve driver safety.

2018: Ford Performance focused on Supercars

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will be Ford Performance’s sole Australian motorsport endeavour when it joins the grid next season.

 

2015: Dick Johnson recovering after major surgery

Dick Johnson will spend his 70th birthday today convalescing after recent major surgery.

2013: V8 Supercars introduces ‘lucky dog’ for Super Sprint

V8 Supercars will introduce its own version of NASCAR’s ‘lucky dog’ rule for the second running of the Sixty-Sixty race format at Barbagallo on May 4.

2012: FPR encouraged by COTF development parts

Ford Performance Racing team principal Tim Edwards says the factory Ford squad has made encouraging steps towards overcoming a unique challenge facing it under 2013’s Car of the Future regulations.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

 

 

