LATEST

GALLERY: Ambrose's motorsport career > View

Supercars champion Ambrose joins All Stars Eseries > View

LIVE STREAM: IndyCar iRacing Challenge from McLaughlin/Mostert's POV > View

VIDEO: How McLaren is helping the COVID-19 pandemic > View

Where are they now? Allan Moffat > View

Revere lands first LMP3 car into Australia > View

ON THIS DAY: April 25 > View

McLaughlin surprised by ESeries response > View

Supercars situation to be clearer in mid-May > View

MECHANIC: Dick Smart - the Doohan years > View

No racing in 2020 would be 'devastating' for F1 teams > View

Power says McLaughlin can win IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500 > View

Home » Gallery » GALLERY: Ambrose’s motorsport career

GALLERY: Ambrose’s motorsport career

Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th April, 2020 - 7:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

A gallery of Marcos Ambrose’s career to date following his announcement he will return to racing, albeit virtually, in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

1_Ambrose_R1 _6119
1_Ambrose_R1 _6137
1_Ambrose_R1 _6138
1_Ambrose_R1 _6157
1_Ambrose_R1_2733
1_Ambrose_R1_2741
1_Ambrose_R1_2750
1_Ambrose_R1_2757
1_ambrose_R2_1968
1_ambrose_R2_1985
1_ambrose_R2_1995
1_ambrose_R2_2056
1_Ambrose_R2_3326
1_Ambrose_R2_3591
1_Ambrose_R2_3600
1_Ambrose_R2_4603
1_Ambrose_R2_4624
04-Rd1-R2-MA-2[1]
Ambrose 1.
Friday - Rally Oz-11
Friday - Rally Oz-17
IMG_0207
IMG_0398
IMG_0419
JQ3B0113
NASCAR Sprint Media Tour - Day 3
Podium Race 2_R1_5711
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.13.54 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.14.49 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.15.56 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.18.42 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.19.56 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.20.25 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.22.49 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.23.37 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.24.28 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.25.07 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.25.57 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.26.26 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.28.04 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.28.50 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.30.11 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.30.44 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.31.12 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.31.55 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.33.00 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.33.42 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.34.22 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.35.02 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.35.30 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.36.06 AM
Screen Shot 2014-09-10 at 9.36.49 AM
thumb
Cheez-It 355 At The Glen - Practice
thumb
thumb
ambrose9
ambrose10
thumb
thum

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com