LATEST

McLaughlin surprised by ESeries response > View

Supercars situation to be clearer in mid-May > View

MECHANIC: Dick Smart - the Doohan years > View

No racing in 2020 would be 'devastating' for F1 teams > View

Power says McLaughlin can win IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500 > View

LIVE STREAM: Enforcer And The Dude special > View

YOUNG GUN: Campbell's rise to Porsche stardom > View

Seamer: Eseries could inspire real-world format changes > View

Motorsport Quiz - the last decade of IndyCar > View

ON THIS DAY: April 24 > View

VIDEO: F1 driver Norris gives insight into engineering an IndyCar > View

Slade couldn’t wait to win 911 RSR Lego kit so bought his own > View

Home » Supercars » Supercars situation to be clearer in mid-May

Supercars situation to be clearer in mid-May

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 25th April, 2020 - 10:59am

Share:

LinkedIn

More information on the 2020 Supercars season is expected in mid-May

Supercars boss Sean Seamer expects it will be the middle of May before he’s able to provide further details on when the 2020 season might resume.

Having got underway in Adelaide in February, the second round was called off as a result of the cancellation of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix’s in March.

Events in Auckland, Perth, and Tasmania have also been postponed, while a decision on the June 6-7 event at Winton is yet to be made.

“The first question is going to be, when are we going racing again? And I don’t have that answer for you right now,” Seamer said in a social media video to fans.

“What I can tell you is that we’re putting all of our resources, time and effort working with our partners, both broadcast and at the state government level, to be able to establish a plan so that when we are able to go racing we can execute as quickly as possible.

“When are we going to be able to give everybody an update? I think you can expect to get some more information from us in the middle of May.

“We’ve all got to be patient, but believe me I want to get out there as soon as we possibly can, and all of the teams, and drivers do too.”

In the interim the sport has embraced online racing via the BP Supercars All Stars ESeries.

Currently headed by Scott McLaughlin after three rounds, it has witnessed a number of high profile wildcard entries.

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen joined the competition for Round 2, while Australian Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar Series champion Will Power joined the fray for Round 3.

Team Penske NASCAR driver Joey Logano is set to compete in Round 4 next week.

“You can expect some amazing wildcards to continue coming through,” Seamer admitted.

“We get to take our cars to some great tracks, and it’s just some good clean fun while we can’t go racing in the real world.”

The Supercars boss also paid tribute to the teams, many of whom have been working to aid the battle against COVID-19.

“Our teams are doing such a great job supporting the community,” he said.

“Tune into 60 Minutes this weekend to see what Erebus and Triple eight have been doing to help the medical community here in Australia.

“It’s another great sign of how entrepreneurial our pit lane is and how many brilliant minds we have, and I can assure you that all those brilliant minds are also working on getting us back on track as soon as possible.”

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com