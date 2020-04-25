Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2016 it was announced that Scott McLaughlin would contest a one-off Scandinavian Touring Car Championship round.

McLaughlin was gifted the opportunity in the Polestar Cyan Racing S60 by the way of Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Volvo affiliation at the time.

The two-time Supercars Champion went on to finish second in the first race, having qualified there and was on for another podium in the final event before being involved in a race-ending incident.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 25.

2016: McLaughlin lands one-off STCC Volvo drive

Volvo V8 Supercars star Scott McLaughlin will contest a one-off round of the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship this weekend.

2017: Erebus aims to continue punching above its weight

Erebus Motorsport team manager Barry Ryan has paid tribute to the hard work behind the scenes that has allowed the squad to challenge Supercars’ powerhouse outfits.

2015: Vanthoor eyeing Bathurst success with new Audi

Laurens Vanthoor believes Audi’s new R8 racer has the potential to conquer the Bathurst 12 Hour by virtue of its improved straight-line speed.

2014: Johnson calls for safety review after 200km/h crash

Dick Johnson hopes the high-speed crash that wiped his #17 Ford out of the ITM 500 Auckland will trigger a review of the Pukekohe circuit’s safety fencing.

2013: Winterbottom and Whincup keen to move on from stoush

Ford and Holden adversaries Mark Winterbottom and Jamie Whincup are both hoping to leave their destructive Pukekohe stoush behind them when the V8 Supercars Championship resumes at Barbagallo in a little over a week’s time.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.