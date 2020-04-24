Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2017 Dunlop announced they were working towards a solution after a spree of tyre failures at the Phillip Island 500.

An investigation was launched after there were 18 failures during the Saturday portion of the weekend and while measures were put in place for Sunday, five tyres still experienced issues.

The British tyre producers cited teams operating outside the preferred set up parameters and higher speeds creating extra stress on the tyres as reasons for the failures.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 24.

2017: Dunlop begins work on Supercars tyre solution

Dunlop will begin work on a solution to avoid a repeat of the failures seen at the WD-40 Phillip Island 500 today having identified the cause of the series of tyre blowouts.

2015: Ambrose: Sitting out test a team decision

Marcos Ambrose says he would love to have taken part in DJR Team Penske’s test on Thursday but understands the team’s decision to concentrate on replacement driver Scott Pye.

2014: White exit immediate from V8 coverage

Neil Crompton will take over Matthew White’s position as host of Seven’s V8 Supercars coverage from this weekend’s ITM 500 Auckland.

2012: New test drivers for COTF brake evaluation

V8 Supercars’ Car of the Future prototypes will have two new test drivers when the cars hit the track for brake testing at the end of next month.

