MSR launches eSeries with Supercars test prize

A test in a Supercar will be the major prize in a new all-comers eSeries launched by Matt Stone Racing.

Dubbed the MSR Challenge, the iRacing-based competition will be open to the public and is set to take place over six weeks.

There will be two categories to compete in, Junior for 14-18 years old and Open for those over 18 years old.

A different track will be used each week during the competition, with details still to be announced.

Minor prizes will be awarded at the end of each round. The top drivers in the Junior division will receive hot laps in a Supercar while the major prize for the Open class will be a Supercars drive.

The driver across both categories with the lowest aggregate time across the six rounds will be crowned the MSR Challenge winner.

The challenge will conclude with the top 20 overall competitors from the two categories participating in a race against MSR drivers Garry Jacobson, Jake Kostecki and Zane Goddard.

Eligibility for the competition will rely on prospective entrants achieving a particular lap time at a track still to be confirmed.

“While we can’t do a lot in the Supercar world we switch out focused and thinking caps into iRacing and the eSeries,” team owner Matt Stone told Speedcafe.

“We thought we’d run a fan engagement competition for those interested in the scene and want to have a crack at it while it’s the flavour of the month.”

The eSeries is designed in a similar vein to the Gran Turismo-based GT Academy, which gave gamers an opportunity to race via a partnership with Nissan.

“We started putting together a competition, and what’s a competition without prizes?” said Stone.

“I’ve seen a few things over the years where guys who have won sim racing competitions have had a chance to get into real cars.

“Every time that I’ve experienced it, they’ve proven fairly capable and fairly safe and reliable. So we decided it might be an avenue for future drivers.”

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, final details for a date and venue of the test are still to be confirmed.

The competition is expected to start in May.