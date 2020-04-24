Motor Racing Ministries relationship reaches milestone

Speedcafe.com’s relationship with Motor Racing Ministries has reached a significant milestone with more than $10,000 being raised through monthly charity events with Lloyds Auctions.

This month’s auction of four signed pieces of advertising material from Allan Moffat raised $1,675 to take the running auction total to $10,348.

Lloyds Auctions, a Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner, provide all the infrastructure, logistics and shipping and charge a 0% buyers premium for the monthly auctions, which means 100 percent of all monies raised go to Motor Racing Ministries.

The first auction of two tyres from Jamie Whincup’s 2009 championship car raised $4,700. Four rare Michelin posters brought in $2,136. A one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1,250, and last month four signed Bob Janes posters raised $587.

The monthly auctions are part of a commitment from Speedcafe.com to Motor Racing Ministries, which also includes permanent space on the site’s homepage where people can donate directly to the cause.

Motor Racing Ministries is headed by Reverend Dr Garry Coleman who was awarded an Order of Australia medal as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2010.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unnoticed or recognised the majority of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public and families through many critical periods when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

Despite little motor racing happening because of the current Coronavirus pandemic, Coleman and his team have been kept extremely busy helping members of the community who are finding themselves battling financially and with mental health issues.

“The relationship with Speedcafe.com has been wonderful for us and we cannot thank ‘Crusher’ and his team enough for their level of commitment,” said Coleman.

“The money raised has allowed us to help our team do some incredible work at all levels of the motorsport community and Lloyds Auctions have a generous partner with all their contributions on the monthly auctions.

“Our chaplains volunteer their time and willingly cover their own expenses in many cases.

“This on-going money allows us to ease some of that burden on them personally and do other needed work.”

There are currently 50 serving chaplains across the country who work with the motorsport community through a host of other activities including personal counselling, funerals, weddings, christenings or simply helping someone in the industry when they are down on their luck.

Since its inception in 1986, Motor Racing Ministries chaplains have attended more than 12,000 motorsport events in Australia across every one of the sport’s disciplines.

The Motor Racing Ministries team is a unit of unsung heroes in the sport, according to Speedcafe.com founder, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray.

“Garry and his team at Motor Racing Ministries do an amazing job 12 months of the year for every level of the motorsport community and they are a natural fit as a charity partner for Speedcafe.com,” said Murray.

“We are proud of the relationship we have with them and of the support motorsport fans and collectors have shown for our monthly charity auctions, which simply could not be possible without the contribution from our terrific Platinum Partner, Lloyds Auctions.

“To reach a total of $10,000 this early in our relationship is extremely positive, but we have a long way to go and we will continue to be extremely proactive for as long as it takes.”

If anyone has a unique item they would like to donate to one of these monthly auctions, please contact us at [email protected]