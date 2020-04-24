LATEST

Haber takes series lead after Monza win

Friday 24th April, 2020 - 10:49am

Harley Haber now leeds the ARG eSport Cup

Harley Haber claimed his first race win in the carsales ARG eSport Cup series lead following its fourth round.

The Monza event was the first in a Formula 3 car after the opening three rounds utilised the Audi RS3 TCR machine.

Haber qualified third before racing to victory in the opening race, before then progressing to second from 20th in Race 2, an encounter won by Dutchman Neils Langerveld.

In the opening race Haber withstood pressure from Garry Rogers Motorsport representative Luca Giacomin, with the pair separated by just half a second at the conclusion of the race.

John Martin was third, 13 seconds off the leaders, with Dylan O’Keeffe fourth.

However, there was carnage in the pack as Jaden Ransley spun at the exit of the first chicane, causing a mass pile up.

Series leader Ash Sutton also had a shocking first race, qualifying 27th before a late crash dropped him to the back of the field.

He fought back to salvage 13th in Race 2, but his difficult round has seen him drop to second in the title chase.

Race 2 saw the first 20 runners inverted on the grid, leaving Langeveld on pole.

He fought off an early challenge for S5000 regular Thomas Randle before edging clear to a 3.4 second win.

Randle was left to fight for second with Nathan Herne, the pair trading places in a slipstreaming battle.

The pair were hunted down by Haber in the closing laps, the Race 1 winner making a move stick into the opening chicane to claim second place.

Herne ended the race third while Randle dropped back to fifth after spinning at the second chicane not long after being passed by Haber.

Round 5 of the carsales ARG eSport Cup will again feature the Formula 3 car, to be held at Barcelona in Spain on April 30.

Drivers’ standings: ARG eSport Cup (Round 4)

Pos Driver Points Diff
1 Harley Haber 239
2 Ash Sutton 216 23
3 Nathan Herne 213 26
4 Dylan O’Keeffe 204 35
5 Jaden Ransley 200 39
6 Luca Giacomin 164 75
7 Garth Tander 159 80
8 Jordan Cox 151 88
9 Tim Mcreynolds 146 93
10 Jonathan Beikoff 145 94
11 Ben McMellan 137 102
12 James Golding 135 104
13 Nic Carroll 133 106
14 Tim Brook 127 112
15 Aaron Cameron 125 114
16 Aaron Seton 118 121
17 Braydan Willmington 113 126
18 Tom Alexander 108 131
19 Michael Clemente 101 138
20 George Miedecke 96 143
21 Niels Langeveld 96 143
22 Barton Mawer 93 146
23 Chelsea Angelo 93 146
24 Thomas Randle 90 149
25 Brett Holdsworth 88 151
26 Ricky Capo 83 156
27 Tim Macrow 82 157
28 Ben Bargwanna 81 158
29 Nathan Morcom 72 167
30 Cameron Mason 63 176
31 Trent Harrison 60 179
32 Jay Hanson 59 180
33 John Martin 52 187
34 Jason Gomersall 50 189
35 Jack Milligan 45 194
36 Declan Fraser 45 194
37 Rhys Gould 44 195
38 Matt Simmons 38 201
39 Rowan Shepherd 37 202
40 Jaxon Evans 37 202
41 Steve Johnson 34 205
42 Mike Sinclair 32 207
43 Stan Van Oord 31 208
44 Peter Herd 29 210
45 Jeremy Gray 20 219
46 Lee Partridge 16 223
47 Jett Johnson 15 224
48 Will Brown 12 227
49 Sam Stratten 10 229
50 Luke King 6 233
51 Jason Bargwanna 6 233
52 Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams 4 235
53 Tim Dossett 3 236
54 Adam Garwood 2 237
55 Aaron Borg 2 237

