Porsche ace Christina Nielsen checks out the Lego 911 RSR you can win

Thursday 23rd April, 2020 - 9:30am

Christina Nielsen

Danish-born professional driver Christina Nielsen believes that the Porsche 911 RSR Lego Technic kit is realistic enough to use as a prop when talking about her own race car and career.

Nielsen was the first female to win the GTD division in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America in 2016 and retained her title with Scuderia Corsa in 2017.

Christina has also raced in and completed the iconic 24 Hours Le Mans race three times, the most recent in 2018 in a Porsche 911 RSR.

Michelin and Speedcafe.com have teamed together to help break the current Coronavirus isolation blues by giving away five of the Porsche RSR Lego kits as part of Young Guns Week.

All you have to do is CLICK HERE, answer a couple of multiple-choice questions and you are in the draw.

The Porsche 911 RSR and its Lego counterpart

There is one Lego kit to be given away each day and the earlier you enter the more chances you have to win.
Daily winners will be announced through Speedcafe.com’s Facebook page.

“It’s full of so many of the features I know from the real racing car. Amazing,” said Nielsen of the Lego model.

“I loved the detail of the model, especially the map of the Laguna Seca Raceway on the door. It’s one of my favourite tracks.”

As part of this promotion week, Speedcafe.com is also running a daily feature on a talented Young Gun doing impressive things in Australia or internationally.

That series continues today with a chat with Andre Heimgartner.

Watch this video of Christina Nielsen talking about her career

