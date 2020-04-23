Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
On this day in 2017 Chaz Mostert was forced to wear a $3000 fine for his celebration burnouts at Phillip Island.
Mostert performed a static burnout in the Turn 1 run off, which was deemed to be against the permitted End of Race Procedure.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 23.
2017: Mostert cops $3,000 fine for victory burnout
Stewards have fined Chaz Mostert $3,000 after his WD-40 Phillip Island 500 Race 6 victory burnout breached regulations.
2015: Pye encouraged by ‘massively improved’ DJR Ford
Scott Pye is confident that DJR Team Penske made strong gains at today’s Ipswich test, but remains cautious over the team’s prospects at Barbagallo.
2013: Erebus testing upgraded AMG V8 at Morgan Park
Maro Engel is today giving Erebus Motorsport’s major pre-Barbagallo engine upgrade a maiden track hit-out at Morgan Park.
2012: New Zealand’s V8 Supercars future no clearer
The V8 Supercars Championship’s future in New Zealand appears no closer to resolution with the category insisting it has multiple options still on the table.
2010: Triple 8’s world-standard GC600 line-up
Triple Eight Race Engineering boss Roland Dane says his two co-drivers for the Gold Coast 600 are amongst the best touring car drivers anywhere in the world.
