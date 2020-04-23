GALLERY: National Motor Racing Musuem, Bathurst

The National Motor Racing Museum celebrates the rich history of Australian Motorsport, with a particular focus on Bathurst and Mount Panorama as the spiritual home of Australian motor racing. Located at Murray’s Corner, Mount Panorama – an address the envy of motor sports Australia wide.

While it has a focus on traditional touring car racing which has made Mount Panorama one of the most famous circuits in the world, the museum’s collection has grown substantially over the last 30 years to pay tribute to all facets of motorsport dating back to the 1920s.

Give yourself a break from the coronavirus pandemic and enjoy this gallery of images from one of Australia’s best motor racing collections.