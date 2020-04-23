LATEST

GALLERY: National Motor Racing Musuem, Bathurst

Thursday 23rd April, 2020 - 3:30pm

The National Motor Racing Museum celebrates the rich history of Australian Motorsport, with a particular focus on Bathurst and Mount Panorama as the spiritual home of Australian motor racing. Located at Murray’s Corner, Mount Panorama – an address the envy of motor sports Australia wide.

While it has a focus on traditional touring car racing which has made Mount Panorama one of the most famous circuits in the world, the museum’s collection has grown substantially over the last 30 years to pay tribute to all facets of motorsport dating back to the 1920s.

Give yourself a break from the coronavirus pandemic and enjoy this gallery of images from one of Australia’s best motor racing collections.

_MG_4151-Edit_SML
_MG_4166-Edit_SML
_MG_4371-Edit_SML
2019_06_28_4647_©www-dmarikar-com-Edit_SML
2019_06_28_4812_©www-dmarikar-com-Edit_SML
David Roma-IMG_6720
David Roma-IMG_7986-HDR
IMG_1021
IMG_1093
IMG_6288
IMG_6360
IMG_6410
IMG_6713
NMRM-low res-for web-8
NMRM-low res-for web-9
NMRM-low res-for web-10
NMRM-low res-for web-12
NMRM-low res-for web-16
NMRM-low res-for web-19
NMRM-low res-for web-21
NMRM-low res-for web-22
NMRM-low res-for web-24
NMRM-low res-for web-29
NMRM-low res-for web-44
NMRM-low res-for web-59
NMRM-low res-for web-75
Photo 1-2-19, 5 04 08 pm
Photo 1-2-20, 5 42 56 pm
Photo 3-2-19, 9 49 44 am
Photo 3-2-19, 9 56 16 am
Photo 3-2-19, 10 01 43 am
Photo 7-8-19, 4 52 44 pm
Photo 7-8-19, 4 56 57 pm
Photo 9-1-19, 5 27 28 pm
Photo 9-1-19, 8 48 47 am
Photo 9-10-18, 4 34 13 pm
Photo 9-10-18, 4 34 59 pm
Photo 9-10-18, 4 37 10 pm
Photo 30-8-19, 3 18 36 pm

