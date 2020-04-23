ARG eSport Cup features 41 entries for Monza

A field of 41 drivers will line up for the fourth round of the carsales ARG eSport Cup on Thursday night at Monza.

Having competed in Audi RS3 TCR machines for the opening three rounds, drivers will this week pilot Formula 3 machinery for the first time.

Ash Sutton, the 2017 British Touring Car Champion, currently leads the standings on 191 points over Nathan Herne (168) and Harley Haber (166).

Three wildcards have been included in the event following a run off race on Wednesday night.

That event was won by Luca Giacomin from Aaron Borg and Neils Langeveld, earning them entry into the main show.

The event will feature a 20 minute qualifying session, feeding into two 20 minute races.

The second of those races will see the top 20 finishers from Race 1 inverted on the grid.

Coverage begins from 20:00 AEST with Speedcafe.com carrying a live stream of the event.

Entry List: Round 4, Monza