ARG eSport Cup features 41 entries for Monza

A field of 41 drivers will line up for the fourth round of the carsales ARG eSport Cup on Thursday night at Monza.
Having competed in Audi RS3 TCR machines for the opening three rounds, drivers will this week pilot Formula 3 machinery for the first time.
Ash Sutton, the 2017 British Touring Car Champion, currently leads the standings on 191 points over Nathan Herne (168) and Harley Haber (166).
Three wildcards have been included in the event following a run off race on Wednesday night.
That event was won by Luca Giacomin from Aaron Borg and Neils Langeveld, earning them entry into the main show.
The event will feature a 20 minute qualifying session, feeding into two 20 minute races.
The second of those races will see the top 20 finishers from Race 1 inverted on the grid.
Coverage begins from 20:00 AEST with Speedcafe.com carrying a live stream of the event.
Entry List: Round 4, Monza
|
Num
|
Category
|
Team
|
Driver
|
State
|1
|
TCR AU
|HMO Customer Racing
|Will Brown
|
QLD
|2
|
TCR AU
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Chelsea Angelo
|
VIC
|4
|
TCR AU
|Carsales
|Mike Sinclair
|
VIC
|5
|
Trans Am
|Retractable Tarps
|George Miedecke
|
QLD
|6
|
TCR AU
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Jordan Cox
|
VIC
|7
|
Wildcard
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Luca Giacomin
|
VIC
|8
|
Trans Am
|Harris Racing Pty Ltd
|Aaron Seton
|
QLD
|9
|
TCR AU
|Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC
|Jay Hanson
|
VIC
|10
|
Wildcard
|Track Tec Racing
|Niels Langeveld
|
NED
|11
|
TCR AU
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|
NSW
|12
|
Trans Am
|RTC Motorsport
|Peter Herd
|
NSW
|14
|
Wildcard
|Maven Realty & x’zuit
|Aaron Borg
|
VIC
|15
|
TCR AU
|Wurth
|Michael Clemente
|
VIC
|17
|
TCM
|Team Johnson
|Jett Johnson
|
QLD
|18
|
TCR AU
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|
VIC
|21
|
V8TC
|United eSports
|Harley Haber
|
NSW
|23
|
S5000
|UCS Group
|Tim Macrow
|
VIC
|24
|
TCR AU
|Wall Racing
|John Martin
|
NSW
|26
|
TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Tom Alexander
|
NZ
|27
|
S5000
|Milldun Motorsport
|Barton Mawer
|
NSW
|29
|
Trans Am
|Gulf Western Oils
|Nathan Herne
|
QLD
|31
|
S5000
|Team Valvoline GRM
|James Golding
|
VIC
|33
|
TCR AU
|Renault Sport GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|
VIC
|35
|
V8TC
|Unit
|Jason Gomersall
|
QLD
|38
|
TCR AU
|Wall Racing
|Tim Mcreynolds
|
NSW
|39
|
ARG
|Michelin
|Ben McMellan
|
VIC
|47
|
TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Jaden Ransley
|
NZ
|48
|
Trans Am
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Nic Carroll
|
VIC
|49
|
S5000
|ACT Fence Hire
|Thomas Randle
|
VIC
|55
|
TCR AU
|Signature Homes
|Rhys Gould
|
NZ
|64
|
TCR AU
|Garage1 / Morris Finance
|Tim Brook
|
NSW
|67
|
TCM
|Bilstien/JMG Racing
|Jeremy Gray
|
NSW
|68
|
V8TC
|Turbo Brisbane
|Jonathan Beikoff
|
QLD
|75
|
TCR AU
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Garth Tander
|
VIC
|77
|
TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Stan Van Oord
|
NED
|89
|
S5000
|SignageOne
|Braydan Willmington
|
NSW
|92
|
S5000
|Motum Simulation
|Ricky Capo
|
VIC
|99
|
Trans Am
|TPS Group
|Brett Holdsworth
|
VIC
|116
|
TCR AU
|Panta Racing Fuel
|Ash Sutton
|
ENG
|117
|
TCR AU
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|
VIC
|133
|
TCM
|Juice Plus +
|Cameron Mason
|
NSW
