LATEST

ARG eSport Cup features 41 entries for Monza > View

VIDEO: A lap of Monza with Tander in Formula 3 > View

Ferrari would support F1 customer cars > View

Porsche ace Christina Nielsen checks out the Lego 911 RSR you can win > View

F1 working with event promoters on hosting fees > View

Rossi to Supercars, Mostert to IndyCar in eSeries crossover > View

Kostecki’s NASCAR nudge: “I got the win in my books” > View

McLaughlin wins controversial Mount Panorama final > View

Coulthard claims reverse grid race win at Mount Panorama > View

Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win at Mount Panorama > View

Van Gisbergen edges Kostecki to Mount Panorama pole by 0.009s > View

Logano to contest fourth All Stars Eseries event > View

Home » eSports » ARG eSport Cup features 41 entries for Monza

ARG eSport Cup features 41 entries for Monza

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 23rd April, 2020 - 12:08pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The ARG eSport Cup heads to Monza for Round 4

A field of 41 drivers will line up for the fourth round of the carsales ARG eSport Cup on Thursday night at Monza.

Having competed in Audi RS3 TCR machines for the opening three rounds, drivers will this week pilot Formula 3 machinery for the first time.

Ash Sutton, the 2017 British Touring Car Champion, currently leads the standings on 191 points over Nathan Herne (168) and Harley Haber (166).

Three wildcards have been included in the event following a run off race on Wednesday night.

That event was won by Luca Giacomin from Aaron Borg and Neils Langeveld, earning them entry into the main show.

The event will feature a 20 minute qualifying session, feeding into two 20 minute races.

The second of those races will see the top 20 finishers from Race 1 inverted on the grid.

Coverage begins from 20:00 AEST with Speedcafe.com carrying a live stream of the event.

Entry List: Round 4, Monza

Num

Category

Team

Driver

State
1

TCR AU

 HMO Customer Racing Will Brown

QLD
2

TCR AU

 Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo

VIC
4

TCR AU

 Carsales Mike Sinclair

VIC
5

Trans Am

 Retractable Tarps George Miedecke

QLD
6

TCR AU

 Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox

VIC
7

Wildcard

 Team Valvoline GRM Luca Giacomin

VIC
8

Trans Am

 Harris Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton

QLD
9

TCR AU

 Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC Jay Hanson

VIC
10

Wildcard

 Track Tec Racing Niels Langeveld

NED
11

TCR AU

 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom

NSW
12

Trans Am

 RTC Motorsport Peter Herd

NSW
14

Wildcard

 Maven Realty & x’zuit Aaron Borg

VIC
15

TCR AU

 Wurth Michael Clemente

VIC
17

TCM

 Team Johnson Jett Johnson

QLD
18

TCR AU

 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron

VIC
21

V8TC

 United eSports Harley Haber

NSW
23

S5000

 UCS Group Tim Macrow

VIC
24

TCR AU

 Wall Racing John Martin

NSW
26

TCR NZ

 Track Tec Racing Tom Alexander

NZ
27

S5000

 Milldun Motorsport Barton Mawer

NSW
29

Trans Am

 Gulf Western Oils Nathan Herne

QLD
31

S5000

 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding

VIC
33

TCR AU

 Renault Sport GRM Dylan O’Keeffe

VIC
35

V8TC

 Unit Jason Gomersall

QLD
38

TCR AU

 Wall Racing Tim Mcreynolds

NSW
39

ARG

 Michelin Ben McMellan

VIC
47

TCR NZ

 Track Tec Racing Jaden Ransley

NZ
48

Trans Am

 Melbourne Performance Centre Nic Carroll

VIC
49

S5000

 ACT Fence Hire Thomas Randle

VIC
55

TCR AU

 Signature Homes Rhys Gould

NZ
64

TCR AU

 Garage1 / Morris Finance Tim Brook

NSW
67

TCM

 Bilstien/JMG Racing Jeremy Gray

NSW
68

V8TC

 Turbo Brisbane Jonathan Beikoff

QLD
75

TCR AU

 Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander

VIC
77

TCR NZ

 Track Tec Racing Stan Van Oord

NED
89

S5000

 SignageOne Braydan Willmington

NSW
92

S5000

 Motum Simulation Ricky Capo

VIC
99

Trans Am

 TPS Group Brett Holdsworth

VIC
116

TCR AU

 Panta Racing Fuel Ash Sutton

ENG
117

TCR AU

 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna

VIC
133

TCM

 Juice Plus + Cameron Mason

NSW

More eSports News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com