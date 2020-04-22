LATEST

Wildcard liveries revealed for All Stars Eseries

Wildcard liveries revealed for All Stars Eseries

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 22nd April, 2020 - 8:30am

Will Power’s virtual Ford Mustang

Liveries for Will Power, Thomas Randle, and Brodie Kostecki have been revealed ahead of the third BP Supercars All Stars Eseries event.

Power will join the Shell V-Power Racing Team duo of Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard in a Verizon-backed Ford Mustang.

Randle will race a Holden Commodore sponsored by long-time supporter Skye Sands. Later this year the Super2 Series front-runner will race with Nick Percat in the Pirtek Enduro Cup.

Brodie Kostecki is set to race a Holden Commodore featuring a bold Yuasa Batteries scheme.

Kostecki currently leads the Super2 Series and has been playing his part in the Eseries as a set-up creator for the full field and as strategist for Anton De Pasquale.

Round 3 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries takes place at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit and will comprise three races.

Race 8 and Race 9 will each last eight laps while Race 10 will be a 14-lap affair.

Qualifying gets underway on April 22 at 18:00 AEST.

Brodie Kostecki

Thomas Randle

Will Power

