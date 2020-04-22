LATEST

Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win at Mount Panorama

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 22nd April, 2020 - 7:56pm

Shane van Gisbergen has claimed Race 8 victory in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries, holding off a spirited challenge by wildcard Brodie Kostecki.

Kostecki tried to execute an undercut on van Gisbergen with a Lap 2 pitstop, but the Eggleston Motorsport driver was caught in traffic.

It was a clean start for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team front-runner who got the holeshot into Hell Corner.

The front group all slotted in behind each other and ran line astern into the first corner, but there was chaos further behind.

Nick Percat was an early victim of the Lap 1 melee as was Bryce Fullwood who sought to take evasive action and slapped the wall. Rick Kelly got turned around as did Jamie Whincup.

A strong exit out of Turn 1 allowed Kostecki to get the slipstream up Mountain Straight. He duly put pressure on the race leader through the first few corners, but a pass wasn’t forthcoming.

There was carnage at the end of Lap 1 after Will Power, Andre Heimgartner, Chaz Mosert, and Scott McLaughlin tried to go two-by-two into The Chase.

McLaughlin got on the grass and nudged Power who in turn got into the back of Heimgartner who hit Mostert too. McLaughlin was the only driver to stay on the road, the rest off in the grass.

Power and Heimgartner duly pitted with damage to their cars for a quick fix. McLaughlin was duly handed a drive-through penalty for the incident but.

At the end of Lap 1 it was van Gisbergen who led Kostecki, De Pasquale, McLaughlin and Randle.

Lap 2 saw David Reynolds spin out of Hell Corner and nose dive into the concrete wall. He eventually finished a lap down.

At the end of Lap 2, Kostecki came to the pit lane to complete his compulsory pit stop in an effort to execute an undercut. However, he was baulked by Alex Davison up Mountain Straight.

McLaughlin came to the pit lane on Lap 3 for his first stop confused as to whether he had a penalty or not.

At the end of Lap 4, both van Gisbergen and De Pasquale completed their pit stops.

Once the round of pit stops were completed it was still van Gisbergen who led Kostecki and De Pasquale.

Further behind, McLaughlin was fourth but hadn’t taken his drive-through, Randle was sixth, Mostert seventh, Fullwood eighth with the Team 18 duo Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom ninth and 10th.

McLaughlin finally pitted on Lap 7 to complete his drive-through penalty. He returned to the field and was put straight into a battle with Pye and Fullwood.

McLaughlin got the inside line into Turn 2 and cast Pye out wide. The Dewalt Racing driver then went side-by-side with Fullwood through the Cutting but managed to hold position.

As Kostecki’s tyres faded, van Gisbergen edged away and cruised across the line to take a comfortable win ahead of the wildcard.

De Pasquale completed the podium with Randle and Mostert the top five. Power was sixth and McLaughlin managed to recover to seventh.

There was late drama between Pye and Fullwood on the last lap that dropped them down to 14th and 15th respectively.

As a result, Winterbottom got eighth, Jones ninth, and Percat completed the top 10.

Results: Race 8, BP All Stars Supercars Eseries

Pos Driver Team Car Time/Diff
1 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB 8 Laps
2 Brodie Kostecki Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB -0.766s
3 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB -1.808s
4 Thomas Randle Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB -9.159s
5 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB -18.366s
6 Will Power Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang -18.845s
7 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang -23.322s
8 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB -28.613s
9 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive Holden Commodore ZB -29.038s
10 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB -30.352s
11 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB -31.941s
12 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang -32.268s
13 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang -34.151s
14 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB -36.929s
15 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Holden Commodore ZB -37.246s
16 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB -38.098s
17 Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB -43.792s
18 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB -43.997s
19 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang -46.905s
20 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB -48.528s
21 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB -49.172s
22 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang -50.326s
23 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang -1:06.136s
24 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang -1:06.416s
25 Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB -1:07.117s
26 Simona de Silvestro Harvey Norman Ford Mustang -1:07.515s
27 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB -1:22.708s
28 Jack Smith SCT Logistics Holden Commodore ZB -1:25.796s
29 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang -1:51.030s

