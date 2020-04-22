Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2017 a slew of pitlane penalties at Phillip Island drew ire from Roland Dane.

Triple 8’s Craig Lowndes and Shane van Gisbergen were among the eight drivers who were handed penalties for crossing the white line that determines the slow lane as they entered the pitlane.

“The stupidity of the rule anyway, of enforcing so many, I mean how to shoot a business in the foot. It’s just madness,” said Dane.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 22.

2017: Dane critical of ‘stupid’ pitlane penalties

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane felt Craig Lowndes was shafted by the way a ‘stupid’ pit infringement penalty was delivered during a chaotic Race 5 at the WD-40 Phillip Island 500.

2018: T8 drivers made decision to swap positions

Craig Lowndes and Shane van Gisbergen made the call to swap positions late in Saturday’s race at the WD-40 Phillip Island 500.

2016: LDM plans two event return for British ace

Nick Percat is set to have two different co-drivers in this year’s Pirtek Enduro Cup due to a Sandown date clash for British star Oliver Gavin.

2014: Nissan hopeful of joining 2014 V8 winners club

Nissan Motorsport has not ruled out joining rival V8 Supercars marques by turning up on the winner’s rostrum at the ITM 500 Auckland meeting at Pukekohe this weekend.

2013: Webber found guilty in collision investigation

Mark Webber has escaped with a reprimand after being found guilty of making contact with Nico Rosberg in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

