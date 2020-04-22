Michelin giving you the chance to find your ‘inner-engineer’

Think you are a handy engineer or just bored out of your brain in self-isolation? Well, Speedcafe.com has teamed up with Michelin to test you or help you!

As part of Young Guns Week, we are giving away five Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR kits valued at $A249 each.

All you have to do is CLICK HERE, answer a couple of multiple-choice questions and you are in the draw.

There is one Lego kit to be given away each day and the earlier you enter the more chances you have to win.

Daily winners will be announced through Speedcafe.com’s Facebook page.

As part of this promotion week, Speedcafe.com is also running a daily feature on a talented Young Gun doing impressive things in Australia or internationally.

So far the series has looked at Bryce Fullwood and his Supercars journey, Thomas Randle’s adulation and anguish, and continues today with a look at Jaxon Evans’ racing roots.

Speedcafe.com General Manager Justin Murray said the Porsche 911 Lego kits had created enormous interest since the competition was announced yesterday.

“We have given away some pretty cool stuff to our readership and fans during the last 10 years, but the interest in these Lego kits has been incredible,” said Murray.

“A lot of people are in self-isolation and have been starved of things to do, so we have teamed with Michelin to help them out.”

About Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR:

Developed in partnership with Porsche, this authentic replica captures the vehicle’s powerful appearance with its sharp contours and aerodynamic detailing, including a rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounts, extended rear diffuser and specially designed side mirrors.

Functions include a visible, working differential, independent suspension and a six-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons positioned in front of the rear axle, while the accessible cockpit features a radar screen, working steering, fire extinguisher system and even a track map of the Laguna Seca circuit printed onto the driver’s door.

There are realistic head and tail lights and an authentic white, red and black color scheme with sticker detailing add the final touches to this awesome LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR model which sits on black spoked wheels shod with Michelin rubber.

Valued at $A249, the set comprises 1540 pieces and is suitable for ages 10+.

The final display piece measures 13cm high, 50cm long and 20cm wide and would be a terrific talking point in any office or home.

Watch this video to see the 911 RSR under construction.