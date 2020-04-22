McLaughlin wins controversial Mount Panorama final

A post-race investigation has handed Scott McLaughlin victory over Brodie Kostecki in Race 10 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

It was a dramatic 14-lap affair that went right down the final corner of the final lap, which ended in McLaughlin being hit by Kostecki.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver went off the track and into the wall while Kostecki crossed the line to take the win.

However, a decision was made post-race to reverse the positions and subsequently gave McLaughlin the win.

Initially it was his team-mate Fabian Coulthard who led the race into Hell Corner from pole position.

CoolDrive Racing young gun Macauley Jones went off the road Turn 1.

David Reynolds was another early casualty. He spun on his own out of Turn 2 and dropped out of the top five.

Shane Van Gisbergen and Kurt Kostecki opted to pit at the end of Lap 1, as did Will Power and a handful of others.

At the end of Lap 1 it was Coulthard who led teammate McLaughlin, Cameron Waters, Will Davison, and Andre Heimgartner.

Zane Goddard, Lee Holdsworth, Garry Jacobson, Thomas Randle and Bryce Fullwood completed the top 10.

Drama struck on Lap 4 when Waters and Davison came to blows at Forrest’s Elbow. Davison got parked across the road and was subsequently collected by Power.

Matt Stone Racing team-mates Jake Kostecki and Garry Jacobson came to blows on Lap 5. On the run up to Griffins Bend, the pair had overlap and Kostecki drifted across the nose of Jacobson. The pair made contact and Kostecki ended up in the wall.

Mostert, De Pasquale, and Power tripped over each other on Lap 6 into Hell Corner. The trio all ended up with damage and out of the running.

As the race hit halfway the field reshuffled and it was McLaughlin who led van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki. Early race leader Coulthard fell back to fourth.

The pit stops continued late in the race, but the top three positions stabilised.

Once the second pit stop sequence shook out it was McLaughlin who led van Gisbergen and Kostecki. Waters was still fourth and Coulthard was fifth.

Lap 12 saw van Gisbergen cede position to Kostecki who was left to chase McLaughlin.

With just two laps to go, Kostecki got to the wing of McLaughlin on the run up to Griffins Bend. He hounded the Mustang, but a pass wasn’t forthcoming.

After two laps of dicing for the lead, the battle came down to the final corner. McLaughlin locked the rears and Kostecki ran into the back of the leader.

McLaughlin went wide and off the road, which allowed Kostecki to surge through and take the win.

McLaughlin copped a hit by van Gisbergen, but managed to finish second ahead of his fellow countryman.

A decision was swiftly made to hand McLaughlin the win, Kostecki second, and van Gisbergen third.

Waters was fourth and Heimgartner made a late race pass on Coulthard to crack the top five. Jacobson, Holdsworth, and Power completed the top 10.

Round 4 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues on April 29 at Circuit Gilles Villneuve and Watkins Glen International.

Result: Race 10

Pos Driver Team Car Time/Diff 1 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang 14 Laps 2 Brodie Kostecki Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB 3 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +-0.937s 4 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang +-12.929s 5 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang +-13.222s 6 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +-15.204s 7 Thomas Randle Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-17.743s 8 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-28.445s 9 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang +-33.389s 10 Will Power Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +-34.417s 11 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-38.782s 12 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang +-40.663s 13 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang +-46.269s 14 Simona de Silvestro Harvey Norman Ford Mustang +-52.234s 15 Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +-1:10.073s 16 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1:13.593s 17 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1:13.991s 18 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1:17.978s 19 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang +-1:41.134s 20 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive Holden Commodore ZB +-1:44.293s 21 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps 22 Jack Smith SCT Logistics Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps 23 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps 24 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps 25 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps 26 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-2 Laps 27 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-2 Laps 28 Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +-2 Laps 29 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-4 Laps

Series Points