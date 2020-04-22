McLaughlin wins controversial Mount Panorama final

LATEST

Kostecki and McLaughlin made contact at the final corner, which saw the latter go off the track

A post-race investigation has handed Scott McLaughlin victory over Brodie Kostecki in Race 10 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

It was a dramatic 14-lap affair that went right down the final corner of the final lap, which ended in McLaughlin being hit by Kostecki.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver went off the track and into the wall while Kostecki crossed the line to take the win.

However, a decision was made post-race to reverse the positions and subsequently gave McLaughlin the win.

Initially it was his team-mate Fabian Coulthard who led the race into Hell Corner from pole position.

CoolDrive Racing young gun Macauley Jones went off the road Turn 1.

David Reynolds was another early casualty. He spun on his own out of Turn 2 and dropped out of the top five.

Shane Van Gisbergen and Kurt Kostecki opted to pit at the end of Lap 1, as did Will Power and a handful of others.

At the end of Lap 1 it was Coulthard who led teammate McLaughlin, Cameron Waters, Will Davison, and Andre Heimgartner.

Zane Goddard, Lee Holdsworth, Garry Jacobson, Thomas Randle and Bryce Fullwood completed the top 10.

Drama struck on Lap 4 when Waters and Davison came to blows at Forrest’s Elbow. Davison got parked across the road and was subsequently collected by Power.

Matt Stone Racing team-mates Jake Kostecki and Garry Jacobson came to blows on Lap 5. On the run up to Griffins Bend, the pair had overlap and Kostecki drifted across the nose of Jacobson. The pair made contact and Kostecki ended up in the wall.

Mostert, De Pasquale, and Power tripped over each other on Lap 6 into Hell Corner. The trio all ended up with damage and out of the running.

As the race hit halfway the field reshuffled and it was McLaughlin who led van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki. Early race leader Coulthard fell back to fourth.

The pit stops continued late in the race, but the top three positions stabilised.

Once the second pit stop sequence shook out it was McLaughlin who led van Gisbergen and Kostecki. Waters was still fourth and Coulthard was fifth.

Lap 12 saw van Gisbergen cede position to Kostecki who was left to chase McLaughlin.

With just two laps to go, Kostecki got to the wing of McLaughlin on the run up to Griffins Bend. He hounded the Mustang, but a pass wasn’t forthcoming.

After two laps of dicing for the lead, the battle came down to the final corner. McLaughlin locked the rears and Kostecki ran into the back of the leader.

McLaughlin went wide and off the road, which allowed Kostecki to surge through and take the win.

McLaughlin copped a hit by van Gisbergen, but managed to finish second ahead of his fellow countryman.

A decision was swiftly made to hand McLaughlin the win, Kostecki second, and van Gisbergen third.

Waters was fourth and Heimgartner made a late race pass on Coulthard to crack the top five. Jacobson, Holdsworth, and Power completed the top 10.

Round 4 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues on April 29 at Circuit Gilles Villneuve and Watkins Glen International.

Result: Race 10

Pos Driver Team Car Time/Diff
1 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang 14 Laps
2 Brodie Kostecki Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB
3 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +-0.937s
4 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang +-12.929s
5 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang +-13.222s
6 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +-15.204s
7 Thomas Randle Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-17.743s
8 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-28.445s
9 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang +-33.389s
10 Will Power Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang +-34.417s
11 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-38.782s
12 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang +-40.663s
13 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang +-46.269s
14 Simona de Silvestro Harvey Norman Ford Mustang +-52.234s
15 Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +-1:10.073s
16 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1:13.593s
17 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1:13.991s
18 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1:17.978s
19 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang +-1:41.134s
20 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive Holden Commodore ZB +-1:44.293s
21 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps
22 Jack Smith SCT Logistics Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps
23 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps
24 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps
25 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB +-1 Laps
26 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-2 Laps
27 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-2 Laps
28 Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB +-2 Laps
29 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB +-4 Laps

Series Points

Pos Driver Team Points Difference
1 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team 759
2 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing 673 -86
3 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team 659 -100
4 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing 575 -184
5 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team 526 -233
6 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing 513 -246
7 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing 497 -262
8 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing 464 -295
9 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing 432 -327
10 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing 431 -328
11 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing 421 -338
12 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing 418 -341
13 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing 403 -356
14 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing 378 -381
15 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing 371 -388
16 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing 355 -404
17 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing 349 -410
18 Scott Pye Team 18 316 -443
19 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive 296 -463
20 Alex Davison Team Sydney 293 -466
21 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing 276 -483
22 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team 252 -507
23 Brodie Kostecki Eggleston Motorsport 249 -510
24 Max Verstappen Red Bull Holden Racing Team 233 -526
25 David Reynolds Penrite Racing 221 -538
26 Jack Smith SCT Logistics 216 -543
27 Chris Pither Team Sydney 215 -544
28 Will Brown Penrite Racing 186 -573
29 Thomas Randle Brad Jones Racing 185 -574
30 Will Power Shell V-Power Racing Team 168 -591
31 Simona de Silvestro Harvey Norman 90 -669

