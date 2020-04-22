Logano to contest fourth All Stars Eseries event

NASCAR champion Joey Logano of Team Penske has been confirmed to join the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries grid in Round 4.

A champion in 2018, the Cup Series and Daytona 500 winner will join the All Stars Eseries field at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International.

“I’m pumped to be racing among the Supercars drivers. Like all professional race car drivers, they are supremely talented at what they do,” said Logani.

“ I’ve admired what my Penske teammates Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard have achieved on track in what’s a highly competitive series.

“While we’re racing on the sim, I’m not going to hold back, though I know it’s going to be tough against a lot of these guys.

“I’m hoping some of my experience of running on road courses in the Cup Series will benefit me.”

Logano has so far contest four races in the NASCAR Cup Series this year before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

He claimed two wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway for Team Penske.

His most recent win was his 25th career victory, making him only the fourth driver in the history of the sport to win 25 times before the age of 30 years old.

“Joey is one of the top NASCAR drivers of this generation,” said Kay Hart, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“So it’s a fascinating and exciting experiment to see him battling it out in a virtual Ford Performance Mustang alongside our very own drivers as they take on the entire Supercars field.”