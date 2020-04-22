LATEST

Logano to contest fourth All Stars Eseries event > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 3 > View

LIVE STREAM: Supercars All Stars Eseries from the driver’s POV, Round 3 > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 3 > View

YOUNG GUN: Evans continues the family tradition > View

Seton enthused by National Trans Am Series interest > View

The current state of play in world motorsport > View

Motorsport Australia Championships must remain accessible > View

ON THIS DAY: April 22 > View

Michelin giving you the chance to find your 'inner-engineer' > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin explains virtual lap of Mount Panorama > View

Randle launches sim racing hire and coaching business > View

Home » Supercars » Logano to contest fourth All Stars Eseries event

Logano to contest fourth All Stars Eseries event

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 22nd April, 2020 - 6:08pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Joey Logano

NASCAR champion Joey Logano of Team Penske has been confirmed to join the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries grid in Round 4.

A champion in 2018, the Cup Series and Daytona 500 winner will join the All Stars Eseries field at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Watkins Glen International.

“I’m pumped to be racing among the Supercars drivers. Like all professional race car drivers, they are supremely talented at what they do,” said Logani.

“ I’ve admired what my Penske teammates Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard have achieved on track in what’s a highly competitive series.

“While we’re racing on the sim, I’m not going to hold back, though I know it’s going to be tough against a lot of these guys.

“I’m hoping some of my experience of running on road courses in the Cup Series will benefit me.”

Logano has so far contest four races in the NASCAR Cup Series this year before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

He claimed two wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway for Team Penske.

His most recent win was his 25th career victory, making him only the fourth driver in the history of the sport to win 25 times before the age of 30 years old.

“Joey is one of the top NASCAR drivers of this generation,” said Kay Hart, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“So it’s a fascinating and exciting experiment to see him battling it out in a virtual Ford Performance Mustang alongside our very own drivers as they take on the entire Supercars field.”

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com