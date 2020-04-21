There have been some big upgrades to Rick Kelly’s simulator, which features a new high-tech direct-drive steering wheel, load-cell pedals, but the same fluffy cover.
VIDEO: Kelly Racing drivers get new high-tech Eseries gear > View
Hamilton hoses down Ferrari rumours > View
Le Mans victory on Penske's bucket list > View
Supercars sponsor Virgin Australia in voluntary administration > View
Formula 1 currently 'unsustainable' says Williams > View
McElrea Racing gets into the spirit of Michelin Young Guns Week > View
Lowndes keen on Supercars All Stars Eseries start > View
Coronavirus delay may prolong Whincup’s career > View
Indianapolis 500 winner Power joins All Stars Eseries > View
Super2 duo Randle and Kostecki join All Stars Eseries > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]