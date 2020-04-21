Shootout, race format for Eseries at Mount Panorama confirmed

Qualifying and race formats for Round 3 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit have been confirmed.

The first part of qualifying will set the grid for positions 11 to 29 on the grid and will be followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

Race 8 of the Eseries will comprise eight laps and will require one compulsory pit stop.

Race 9 will take the final classification from the previous race to form a reverse grid order. It will again be eight laps long with one compulsory pit stop.

Race 10 will take the final classification from the previous race to form the grid. However, the final race will be 14 Laps long with two compulsory pit stops.

Depending on safety car interventions, it is expected the first two races will last under 20 minutes and the final race will run for roughly 30 minutes.

This week sees the field expanded to 29 entries courtesy of Will Power, Simona De Silvestro, Thomas Randle and Brodie Kostecki joining the field.

Round 3 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries begins at 18:00 AEST on April 22.