Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2015 Triple 8 Engineering’s Technical Director Jeromy Moore was enjoying his switch to the World Endurance Championship with Porsche.

Moore had taken up the role of Performance Engineer for the German marque’s LMP1 project.

“I had 14 years in V8 Supercars and I thought it was time for a change and this series (WEC) is probably the most interesting in the world at the moment,” Moore told Speedcafe.com at the time.

Having been with he Suttgart team for its outright win at Le Mans in 2016 and that year’s Endurance Championship, Moore returned to Triple 8 late last year.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 21.

2015: Jeromy Moore enjoying WEC freedoms at Porsche

Former Red Bull Racing Australia engineer Jeromy Moore says working in the FIA World Endurance Championship is a real “eye-opener” after more than a decade in V8 Supercars.

2018: Dutton explains Whincup post-race penalty

Mark Dutton has explained how mistakenly identifying a cone in pit lane led to Jamie Whincup being penalised out of second position in Race 9 of the Supercars Championship.

2016: Bathurst Racecam pioneer Williamson dies

Former Toyota racer Peter Williamson, the driver who helped make Bathurst become more widely known internationally, has died in Taree, New South Wales.

2012: V8 Supercars to crackdown on fuel saving ‘space race’

V8 Supercars is set to alter its engine regulations in order to stamp out elaborate fuel saving techniques currently being used by the category’s leading teams.

2011: Roland Dane to spend less time at V8 races

Leading V8 Supercars team owner Roland Dane will spend less time at race tracks this year as he strengthens the commercial arm of his business.

