Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2013, James Courtney was the first Supercars driver to get some laps under his belt ahead of the category’s debut at the Circuit of the Americas.

A month before the Austin 400, Courtney performed some demonstration laps during the MotoGP event in a Chevrolet badged Car of the Future prototype.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 20.

2013: Courtney cuts first V8 Supercar laps in Austin

James Courtney has officially become the first driver to turn laps of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, aboard a V8 Supercar.

2018: Drivers question return to 2016-specification tyre

Drivers have questioned the return to the 2016-specification Dunlop tyre for this season following the opening day’s running at the WD-40 Phillip Island 500.

2017: British F4 driver loses legs after horror crash

British Formula 4 driver Billy Monger has lost both of his lower legs as a result of a horrific crash at Donington Park.

2016: Rising GRM star eyes McLaughlin Volvo seat

Garry Rogers Motorsport’s James Golding thrust himself into the V8 Supercars spotlight with a timely maiden Dunlop Series race win at Phillip Island.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.