Indianapolis 500 winner Power joins All Stars Eseries

Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power of Team Penske is set to join the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries grid this week.

Power will join Kiwi duo Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard at the Shell V-Power Racing Team to form a three-car effort.

“Being Australian, the Supercars series is really important to me and I’ve always followed it over the years; even more now that Team Penske has such a great presence,” said Power.

“We all pay attention to what the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Scott and Fabian are doing and their success is huge for our organisation.

“I really hope to get the chance to race some Supercars events for the team one day, but of course now I’m focused on winning another IndyCar Championship and another Indianapolis 500.

“I’m really pumped to race with the Supercars Eseries. And to get to race at Bathurst of all places – it’s going to be a blast.

“I’ve watched the first couple of rounds and some of these guys are good. The racing has been crazy for sure so I hope I can just have a good run and be competitive.

“That’s going to be hard, especially at Bathurst. You are going to have to stay out of trouble and be there at the end.”

Power is the second international driver to be confirmed this week for the Eseries following the announcement Simona De Silvestro will also race.

“I’ve always done a lot of sim racing, but been spending a lot more time online since we’ve been dealing with the pandemic,” added Power.

“I’ve had the chance to race all the IndyCar races and have been doing some other stuff too, so I’m pumped add a Supercars race to it as well.

“It’s a lot of fun and gives the fans something to watch and gives us drivers something to compete in so it will be a lot of fun.”

Dunlop Super2 Series duo Thomas Randle and Brodie Kostecki have also been confirmed to join the grid for the third event.

The latest announcements bring the grid to 29 entries.

Power has recently been racing in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, which has raced at Barber Motorsports Park, Watkins Glen, Michigan International Speedway, and Twin Ring Motegi.

The Toowoomba pilot was in the running for a race win in the latest round while battling McLaughlin but was taken out by a lapped Oliver Askew.

Round 3 of the Eseries takes place at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit on April 22.