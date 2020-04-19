Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2012, preparation for the Hamilton event was hampered for three teams as their flight from Melbourne was cancelled.

Brad Jones Racing, Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Racing were all delivered a setback as team members were either pushed to a midnight flight or told to return the next day.

It gave teams just hours to set up on the day before on track action was scheduled to start.

“It’s not like we won’t be ready for the weekend, it’s just a major inconvenience. When the boys touch down, instead of having a full day to prepare, they’ll only have an afternoon and an evening,” said BJR’s Kim Jones.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 19.

2012: Cancelled flight delays Victorian V8 teams

Technical issues with a Virgin passenger aircraft have hampered three V8 Supercars teams getting to Auckland Airport.

2018: Mustang validates Supercars says Dane

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane believes the return of Ford and the arrival of the Mustang into the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship next year validates the category.

2017: Supercars Commission plots rule revamp

The Supercars Commission will today discuss ways to avoid a repeat of the Race 3 confusion with series boss James Warburton keen for changes to be implemented.

2016: V8s to confirm new sponsor and race deals

V8 Supercars is poised to announce a new naming rights sponsor and international event for the championship.

2011: F1 drivers lining up for Gold Coast 600

A host of drivers with Formula 1 credentials appear set to compete on the Gold Coast this October as part of the second running of the Gold Coast 600.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.