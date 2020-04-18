Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2012, Shane van Gisbergen was hopeful of signing a new deal with Stone Brothers Racing.

The 2016 Supercars champion said, “It would be pretty cool to carry on with Stone Brothers. Everything is pretty good here at the moment and I don’t see any reason why that will change.”

Van Gisbergen did sign a new three-year deal with the team which became Eerebus Motorsport but he controversially left the then Gold Coast squad at the conclusion of the season.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 18.

2012: Shane van Gisbergen hopeful of new SBR deal

Shane van Gisbergen is hopeful of remaining with Stone Brothers Racing beyond this year.

2018: All Ford teams set to switch to Mustang for 2019

All Ford runners will switch to the Mustang for next year’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

2017: Bathurst second circuit tender attracts international interest

The tender process for the design of Bathurst’s proposed second circuit has attracted interest from across the globe, according to the city’s mayor Graeme Hanger.

2016: Audi excluded, Porsche inherits WEC win

The race winning Audi has been excluded from the FIA World Endurance Championship Silverstone 6 Hour results due to a technical infringement.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.