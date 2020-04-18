LATEST

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Vern Schuppan > View

ON THIS DAY: April 18 > View

Brown: Some circuits could host multiple F1 events in 2020 > View

Correa to make Virtual Grand Prix start > View

Vettel’s future likely to be decided before racing returns > View

Supercars television rights deal negotiations 'ongoing' > View

De Silvestro latest wildcard in Supercars All Stars Eseries > View

Percat explains how he unknowingly turned down Penske > View

German MotoGP organisers ask for new date due to ban on gatherings > View

Motorsport Quiz - the first years of Formula E > View

ON THIS DAY: April 17 > View

Formula E extends suspension to end of June > View

Home » General » ON THIS DAY: April 18

ON THIS DAY: April 18

By

Saturday 18th April, 2020 - 1:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2012, Shane van Gisbergen was hopeful of signing a new deal with Stone Brothers Racing.

The 2016 Supercars champion said, “It would be pretty cool to carry on with Stone Brothers. Everything is pretty good here at the moment and I don’t see any reason why that will change.”

Van Gisbergen did sign a new three-year deal with the team which became Eerebus Motorsport but he controversially left the then Gold Coast squad at the conclusion of the season.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 18.

2012: Shane van Gisbergen hopeful of new SBR deal

Shane van Gisbergen is hopeful of remaining with Stone Brothers Racing beyond this year.

2018: All Ford teams set to switch to Mustang for 2019

All Ford runners will switch to the Mustang for next year’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

2017: Bathurst second circuit tender attracts international interest

The tender process for the design of Bathurst’s proposed second circuit has attracted interest from across the globe, according to the city’s mayor Graeme Hanger.

2016: Audi excluded, Porsche inherits WEC win

The race winning Audi has been excluded from the FIA World Endurance Championship Silverstone 6 Hour results due to a technical infringement.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com