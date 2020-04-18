Correa to make Virtual Grand Prix start

Juan Manuel Correa, who is still recovering from the horrific Spa-Francorchamps Formula 2 crash, will contest this weekend’s Chinese Virtual Grand Prix with Alfa Romeo Racing.

Correa suffered a spinal injury in the crash which took the life of Anthoine Hubert last August and needed marathon reconstructive surgery on his right leg.

The Ecuadorian-American was a junior driver for the Sauber outfit which underpins the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 effort and will now team up with one of its real world drivers, Antonio Giovinazzi, for his first official F1 sim race.

“So excited to be back in the cockpit for @alfaromeoracing this Sunday,” wrote Correa on Twitter.

Other F1 drivers taking part in the race alongside Giovinazzi will be Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Alexander Albon (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren), George Russell (Williams) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Race start is Monday morning at 03:00 AEST.