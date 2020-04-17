Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Two years ago on this day, Ford confirmed they were bringing the Mustang to the Virgin Australian Supercars Championship.

Its predecessor, the FGX Falcon, had contested the championship since 2015.

While the Mustang’s debut season in 2019 wasn’t without controversy, it was a highly successful endeavour for the Blue Oval with the Ford-running Shell V-Power Racing Team securing both the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 17.

2018: Ford confirms Mustang for 2019 Supercars

Ford has announced that the Mustang will return to the top level of Australian motorsport next season.

2016: McLaughlin doubles up at Phillip Island

Not even a late Safety Car could stop Scott McLaughlin from scoring back-to-back victories for Volvo at the WD-40 Phillip Island SuperSprint.

2015: Campbell Little, Barry Ryan drafted into Erebus V8 team

Experienced V8 Supercars engineers Campbell Little and Barry Ryan have been enlisted to boost the fortunes of Erebus Motorsport’s E63 AMGs.

2014: V8 Utes revolution poised for sign off

V8 Utes are less than two months away from giving the go ahead to construction of the first prototype that will mark the end of Australian made racing utilities.

2011: Moffat and Reindler in heated off-track scuffle

Karl Reindler has been docked 25 Championship points, and copped a firey post-race attack, after a clash with James Moffat on the final lap of today’s V8 race.

