De Silvestro latest wildcard in Supercars All Stars Eseries

Simon De Silvestro will join the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries next week and fans will be able to choose whether she drives a Ford or Holden.

Her announcement comes just days after Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen joined the Eseries as a wildcard entry for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

De Silvestro last raced in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in 2019 for Kelly Racing in a Nissan Altima.

However, with no Nissan on the grid in 2020 and the iRacing simulator only carrying the Holden Commodore and Ford Mustang, fans will get to chose what chassis she races with.

The ‘Swiss Miss’ will carry #78 on her car as she last raced with in the championship.

Round 3 of the Eseries takes place at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit where De Silvestro made five Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 starts.

De Silvestro will race from her home in Zurich, Germany where she has also recently raced in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition.

“I’m excited, I enjoyed every minute in Supercars and to return for the Eseries will be a lot of fun,” said De Silvestro.

“I’ve been keeping myself busy with online racing for Porsche in the virtual Mobil 1 Supercup over the past few weeks, so I’m confident.

“I love racing at Mount Panorama. It will be interesting going down Conrod Straight from Zurich.

“I’m looking forward to seeing which way fans go on the vote. I know how passionate Supercars fans are about their teams so over the 48 hours I’ll let them decide.”

Voting for De Silvestro’s entry, which is set to carry Harvey Norman colours, will take place via the Supercars Facebook page.

Round 3 gets underway at 18:00 AEST on April 22.