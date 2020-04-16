LATEST

VIDEO: A lap of Watkins Glen with Tander

VIDEO: A lap of Watkins Glen with Tander

Thursday 16th April, 2020 - 9:15am

Go on-board with three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander ahead of tonight’s third ARG eSport Cup round at Watkins Glen International.

