Home » National » TCR » Simmons earns ARG eSports Watkins Glen berth

Simmons earns ARG eSports Watkins Glen berth

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 16th April, 2020 - 12:30pm

The wildcard qualifying race for the ARG eSport Cup’s Watkins Glen round

Matt Simmons heads the list of wildcard entrants for tonight’s third round of the ARG eSports Cup at Watkins Glen after a fighting victory in the qualifying race.

Simmons, who used gaming as a springboard to real world racing by way of Nissan’s GT Academy, ran as low as fourth at the start of the encounter before prevailing in a tight top four at the North American circuit.

The Milldun Motorsport TCR driver was followed past the chequered flag by Team Valvoline GRM’s Luca Giacomin and Track Tec Racing’s Tom Alexander, meaning they will also join what will be a 43-car field.

Lachlan Mineeff was also embroiled in the battle at the pointy end of the field but missed out on the podium, and therefore a start in Round 3 proper, despite finishing only 0.62 adrift of Simmons.

“We had a good battle. It was a close race, and really, really intense,” said Simmons.

“I kept the pressure on Luca, and when I got behind him, I was able to make a clean pass.

“The finish was unbelievable. Lots of side by side battles, and I think there’s the potential for some awesome racing tomorrow.

“There’s also the potential for some big crashes too, so everyone is going to need to be aware of their space, but I think it’s going to be a heap of fun.”

Tonight’s carsales ARG eSport Cup telecast commences at 20:00 AEST, and will be streamed on Speedcafe.com.

CLICK HERE for an onboard lap of Watkins Glen International with Garth Tander.

Entry list: Round 3, Watkins Glen International

Num Category Team/Sponsor Driver
1 TCR HMO Customer Racing Will Brown
2 TCR Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo
4 TCR Carsales Mike Sinclair
5 Trans Am Retractable Tarps George Miedecke
6 TCR Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox
7 Wildcard Team Valvoline GRM Luca Giacomin
8 Trans Am Harris Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton
9 TCR Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC Jay Hanson
10 TCR Track Tec Racing Niels Langeveld
11 TCR HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom
12 Trans Am RTC Motorsport Peter Herd
15 TCR Wurth Michael Clemente
17 TCM Team Johnson Steve Johnson
18 TCR Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron
19 Wildcard Milldun Motorsport Matt Simmons
21 V8TC United eSports Harley Haber
22 TCR Track Tec Racing Jack Milligan
23 S5000 UCS Group Tim Macrow
24 TCR Wall Racing John Martin
26 Wildcard Track Tec Racing Tom Alexander
27 S5000 Milldun Motorsport Barton Mawer
29 Trans Am Gulf Western Oils Nathan Herne
31 S5000 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding
33 TCR Renault Sport GRM Dylan O’Keeffe
35 V8TC Unit Jason Gomersall
38 TCR Wall Racing Tim Mcreynolds
39 ARG Michelin Ben McMellan
41 TCR Wolfchester Trent Harrison
47 TCR Track Tec Racing Jaden Ransley
48 Trans Am Melbourne Performance Centre Nic Carroll
49 S5000 ACT Fence Hire Thomas Randle
55 TCR Signature Homes Rhys Gould
64 TCR Garage1 / Morris Finance Tim Brook
67 TCM Bilstien/JMG Racing Jeremy Gray
68 V8TC Turbo Brisbane Jonathan Beikoff
75 TCR Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander
89 S5000 SignageOne Braydan Willmington
92 S5000 Motum Simulation Ricky Capo
99 Trans Am TPS Group Brett Holdsworth
116 TCR Panta Racing Fuel Ash Sutton
117 TCR Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna
133 TCM Juice Plus + Cameron Mason
777 TCR Declan Fraser Racing Declan Fraser

