LATEST

ON THIS DAY: April 16 > View

Technical dramas blemish ‘massively frustrating’ night for Pye > View

Austrian government would not oppose F1 behind closed doors > View

VIDEO: A lap of Watkins Glen with Tander > View

SRO postpones 24 Hours of Spa due to mass gathering ban > View

Belgian GP threatened by extension of ban on mass gatherings > View

Verstappen eyes Eseries return: ‘Let’s see what’s possible’ > View

Verstappen stars as van Gisbergen does the double > View

De Pasquale and Waters score wins at Silverstone > View

De Pasquale and van Gisbergen share Eseries pole positions > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 2 > View

LIVE STREAM: Supercars All Stars Eseries from the driver’s POV > View

Home » General » ON THIS DAY: April 16

ON THIS DAY: April 16

By

Thursday 16th April, 2020 - 12:10pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2011, a wet and slippery pit lane at the Hamilton street track caused some drama.

Shane van Gisbergen wasn’t alone in overshooting his pit box. In the tricky conditions he collected a cameraman and one of his mechanics, both of whom were uninjured in the incident.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 16.

pic: John Pryke

2011: Drama reins in slippery Hamilton pit lane

The slippery concrete surface in Hamilton’s street track’s pit lane is being blamed for a number of incidents during today’s fifth race of the V8 Supercars Championship.

2016: McLaughlin breaks victory drought in Race 6

Scott McLaughlin has snapped a 44 race winless streak for himself and Volvo with a commanding victory in the opening heat at Phillip Island.

2015: Proposed Toowoomba track on hold

Plans for the construction of a motor racing circuit adjacent to the recently opened airport at Wellcamp near Toowoomba have been put on hold.

2014: V8s continue to guide Penske plans

V8 Supercars continues to play a pivotal role in assisting Team Penske’s possible pathway into the championship in 2015.

2013: Nissan comes to rescue of crumpled LDM Commodore

The heavily damaged Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport Holden chassis has been repaired by Nissan Motorsport.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com