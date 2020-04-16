Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

On this day in 2011, a wet and slippery pit lane at the Hamilton street track caused some drama.

Shane van Gisbergen wasn’t alone in overshooting his pit box. In the tricky conditions he collected a cameraman and one of his mechanics, both of whom were uninjured in the incident.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, April 16.

2011: Drama reins in slippery Hamilton pit lane

The slippery concrete surface in Hamilton’s street track’s pit lane is being blamed for a number of incidents during today’s fifth race of the V8 Supercars Championship.

2016: McLaughlin breaks victory drought in Race 6

Scott McLaughlin has snapped a 44 race winless streak for himself and Volvo with a commanding victory in the opening heat at Phillip Island.

2015: Proposed Toowoomba track on hold

Plans for the construction of a motor racing circuit adjacent to the recently opened airport at Wellcamp near Toowoomba have been put on hold.

2014: V8s continue to guide Penske plans

V8 Supercars continues to play a pivotal role in assisting Team Penske’s possible pathway into the championship in 2015.

2013: Nissan comes to rescue of crumpled LDM Commodore

The heavily damaged Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport Holden chassis has been repaired by Nissan Motorsport.

